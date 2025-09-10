Shepherd’s Men to Host 9/11 Tribute Event at Post 283

The group will carry symbolic weight during their march, a gesture of remembrance for the nation’s heroes

The Shepherd’s Men will mark the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks with a community event on Thursday, September 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PDT at Post 283, located at 15247 La Cruz Drive. The event will honor the memory of those lost and celebrate the resilience of veterans and first responders as the group completes a 22-mile journey through Los Angeles.

The Shepherd’s Men, a group of patriots dedicated to supporting the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center, will carry symbolic weight during their march, a gesture of remembrance for the nation’s heroes.

The afternoon will feature food and fellowship, with an opportunity for attendees to learn about the initiative, which provides critical care for veterans and first responders with traumatic brain injuries. The event aims to raise awareness and funds to help heal the invisible wounds of service.

Organizers encourage community members to RSVP and join in solidarity with those who have sacrificed for the country.

More information about the Shepherd’s Men and their mission is available at www.shepherdsmen.com.