Shooting at Waymo Car Injures Two Juveniles in Santa Monica

Preliminary findings suggest the shooting was a targeted, isolated incident stemming from a verbal altercation earlier that evening between the victims and the suspect

A shooting targeting an autonomous Waymo vehicle late Sunday night left two juvenile passengers injured, Santa Monica police said, as authorities continue to investigate the incident. 

The shooting occurred around 11:38 p.m. on June 22 near the intersection of 2nd Street and Broadway. 

According to police, the two juveniles sustained non-life-threatening injuries, with one wounded in the arm and the other in the torso. Both were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition. 

Preliminary findings suggest the shooting was a targeted, isolated incident stemming from a verbal altercation earlier that evening between the victims and the suspect. The suspect approached the Waymo vehicle on foot, fired multiple rounds, and fled the scene, police said. 

Waymo, the autonomous rideshare company, issued a statement expressing sadness over the incident. “We were saddened to learn that just before midnight on Sunday, a pedestrian shot at one of our vehicles in Santa Monica, injuring two riders,” the company said, as reported by Fox LA. “Police were on the scene quickly, and we are coordinating with authorities on their ongoing investigation.” 

Santa Monica police are reviewing video footage and pursuing leads in the active investigation. 

No suspect has been identified, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Santa Monica Police Department Watch Commander at 310-458-8427. Updates will be provided as new details emerge.

in Breaking News, Hard news
Related Posts
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Removes Fire Chief, Appoints Interim Leader

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Kristin Crowley Removed as Fire Chief; Veteran Firefighter Steps in as Interim Chief Mayor Karen Bass removed Los Angeles Fire...

Jeff Hall
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: The Palisades Fire Mandatory Evacuation Area Expanded in Brentwood

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

LA Fire Expands Evacuation Orders in Brentwood, and Evacuation Warnings in West LA As of 7:00 p.m., the previously announced...

Photo Credit: CAL Fire
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: Day Two of the Palisades Fire: Updates and Latest Information

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

This Devastating Fire Has Spread to Santa Monica and With Zero Containment After 24 Hours By Dolores Quintana In one...
Breaking News, News

PALI FIRE UPDATE 5: Pali Fire Rips Through 15,000 Acres, Officially the Most Destructive in L.A. History

January 7, 2025

Read more
January 7, 2025

An evacuation center at Westwood Recreation Center, located at 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd., is open for evacuees and accepts small...

Photo Credit: YouTube
Breaking News, News

LA District Attorney Recommends Resentencing for Menendez Brothers After 35 Years in Prison

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Menendez Brothers Could Be Resentenced as LA DA Cites Rehabilitation and Trauma as Factors Los Angeles County District Attorney George...

Photo: Google Maps
Breaking News, News

Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles Area, Centered Near Malibu

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

Los Angeles Was Jolted Awake This Morning By Earthquake  An earthquake of a 4.7 magnitude shook Los Angeles on Thursday...

Photo: SMPD
Breaking News, Crime, News

Man Found Fatally Stabbed Near Santa Monica Park, Suspect Still at Large

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

Search for Suspect After Man Found Dead in Alley Near Reed Park Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers are searching...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Breaking News, News

LAPD Announces Capture of Suspect in Venice Canal Attacks

April 14, 2024

Read more
April 14, 2024

Authorities Provide Updates on the Arrest at Press Conference By Dolores Quintana This morning, LAPD Commander Steven Lurie, West Bureau,...
Breaking News, Crime, News

Arrest Made in Shocking Blair Hills Sexual Assault: Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims Announced the Arrest This Morning Breaking news: There has been an arrest in the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news, News

Malibu Retreat to Include “Sacred Feminine Rituals”

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Other Exercises Will Include Somatic Reprogramming Practices By Zach Armstrong “Embracing The Arc Of The Feminine”, a series of experiential...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Malibu Library Holding Learning Event for Toddlers and Caregivers

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

Participants Can Engage in Reading, Songs, Rhymes, and Movement Activities The Malibu Library is letting local families prepare for school...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Tickets on Sale for PPWC Art Show and Fundraiser

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

Attendees Can Partake in Wine and Tequila Tasting By Zach Armstrong Tickets are on sale now for Pacific Palisades Woman’s...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Wellness Wednesdays Include Crystal Sound Bath and Sacred Toning

August 4, 2023

Read more
August 4, 2023

It Offers Crystals for Interior Design, Crystal Jewelry, and Crystal Gifts MALIBU GIVES Crystal Wellness Wednesdays, is an event sponsored...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Beach Walk and Lunch Recurring at Will Rogers Beach

August 4, 2023

Read more
August 4, 2023

It Welcomes Outdoor Enthusiasts and Those Seeking to Connect With Like-Minded People Embrace the serenity of nature and forge new...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Bee Swarm Closes Malibu Hiking Trail

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

The National Park Service Issued an Alert Due to “Multiple Beehives” On Monday afternoon, a hiking trail in Malibu, Solstice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR