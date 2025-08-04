Side-by-Side Beachfront Homes in Santa Monica  Hit Market for $23M Each

Photo: MLS.com

Designed with minimalist luxury, the residences showcase floor-to-ceiling glass walls and views of the Pacific Ocean

Two modern beachfront homes, located side by side at 940 Palisades Beach Rd, are now available for purchase separately, each listed at $22,995,000. 

Each home, boasting sleek architecture and high-end finishes, spans 5,200 square feet, priced at approximately $4,422 per square foot, and features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. 

Designed with minimalist luxury, the residences showcase floor-to-ceiling glass walls that provide unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. Open-concept living spaces blend indoor and outdoor areas, with expansive decks.

For more information, contact the listing agent.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Festival of Chariots Transforms Venice Beach Into a Showcase of Indian Culture

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

First held in Los Angeles in 1976, the festival draws inspiration from the ancient Jagannath Puri festival in India Festival...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Vacant Marquez Knolls Lot with Panoramic Views Listed for $2.75M

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The property previously housed a 3,400-square-foot single-level home with three bedrooms A 9,061-square-foot vacant lot in the sought-after upper Marquez...
Hard, News

Lane Closures Set for Pacific Coast Highway This Week for Utility Work

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The closure marks the third and final stage of constructing a new bridge at Corral Canyon Road, where Caltrans is...
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Pier Launches “PIERfect Benefit” Fundraiser Amid Recovery Efforts

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The gathering will feature food, signature cocktails, live entertainment, and a program reflecting the Pier’s history and future. Proceeds will...

Photo: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom
Hard, News

California Bolsters Firefighting Fleet Amid Federal Cuts

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The transition, which began in 2020, equips the fleet with advanced technology, including a 1,000-gallon water capacity—nearly triple that of...
Hard, News

Rent Relief Program Closes After Disbursing $81 Million in LA County

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The program offered grants of up to $30,000 per rental unit to cover past-due rent and eligible expenses dating back...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Fatal Crash Claims 9-Year-Old’s Life in Los Angeles

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence A tragic traffic...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus to Restore Service on Route to Palisades

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The restoration is part of a broader summer service overhaul aimed at improving coverage across the Westside The Big Blue...

Photo: Los Angeles County Museum of Art
News, Upbeat

LACMA Acquires Jeff Koons Sculpture for New Galleries

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The announcement comes as the museum prepares for the 2026 opening of the David Geffen Galleries The Los Angeles County...
News, Upbeat

‘All Stars’ National Night Out Coming to Santa Monica on Tuesday

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The event, themed “Santa Monica All Stars,” aims to foster police-community partnerships through a sports-inspired evening The Santa Monica Police...
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: 49th Annual Festival of the Chariots to Roll Through Santa Monica and Venice

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The festival site at Ocean Front Walk Plaza will transform into a lively showcase of Indian culture, expecting around 50,000...
Hard, News

Newsom Curbs Housing Density in Fire-Scarred Palisades

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The executive order imposes a seven-day pause on SB 9 projects, which permit duplexes and lot splits on single-family parcels,...
News

Aging Mindfully: Zen-Inspired Senior Living Takes Shape in Simi Valley

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Two Zen-inspired senior living communities are embracing the reality of aging — consciously. Ensō Village, open since 2023 in Sonoma County,...
News, Upbeat

Getty Villa to Stage ‘Oedipus the King, Mama!’ for 19th Annual Outdoor Classical Theater

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

This vibrant reimagining of Sophocles’ classic tragedy blends the ancient tale of Oedipus with the music of Elvis Presley The...

Photo: Instagram: @homestate
Dining, News

Texas Kitchen Chain to Open Santa Monica Location at Former Fresh Corn Grill Site

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

The Santa Monica outpost will occupy a 3,050-square-foot space featuring a newly built kitchen and a large outdoor patio HomeState,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR