Sign Up for the LAPD West Bureau’s Community Police Academy Now!

The LAPD West Bureau has announced plans to start a Citizen’s Academy at the end of March in the mid-city area. 

Although specific dates have not yet been provided, the 10-week program will involve one day per week and include a couple of off site field trips to Department facilities. Those interested in participating are encouraged to reply to LAPD’s Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin (310-444-0737 37430@lapd.online) with their name, address, phone number and email address as soon as possible.

The Community Police Academy aims to provide members of the community with an inside look at the Police Department and various facets of law enforcement. Over ten weeks, students will be introduced to police operations and participate in a tour of the Air Support Division and Communications Division facilities. Topics covered during the academy will include Community Policing, Criminal Law, Internal Affairs and Discipline, Patrol Procedures, Vice Activities, Crime Prevention, Detective Investigations, Drug Enforcement, Crime Scene Investigations and Traffic Enforcement.

in News
