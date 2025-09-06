SMC Gallery Showcases Juan Manuel Valenzuela’s “Nurturing Masculinities”

Photo: “Planes pa’ los pollos hacen gallos finos No. 10” is one of the visual works in photographer Juan Manuel Valenzuela’s “Nurturing Masculinities” exhibition in the Emeritus Art Gallery

Valenzuela’s photographs explore evolving concepts of masculinity, focusing on cultural and familial influences across generations

The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host a free exhibition, “Nurturing Masculinities,” featuring the work of artist and photographer Juan Manuel Valenzuela, from Sept. 18 to Nov. 7. The exhibition, part of the broader FotoSoCal project, opens with a public reception on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the gallery, located on the first floor of the SMC Emeritus Campus at 1227 Second St., Santa Monica.

Valenzuela’s photographs explore evolving concepts of masculinity, focusing on cultural and familial influences across generations. Curator Erika Hirugami, who also teaches photography history at SMC, described the exhibition as a “blueprint and aesthetic exploration” of inherited masculinity, contrasting Valenzuela’s upbringing with the nurturing approach he takes with his son.

The exhibition is curated by Hirugami, a first-generation Mexican Japanese immigrant and founder of CuratorLove, as well as co-founder of UNDOC+Collective. She serves as curatorial director for FotoSoCal, a series of exhibitions displayed across more than 20 community colleges and affiliated spaces in Southern California. Hirugami praised Valenzuela’s work for its conceptual depth and innovative production techniques, noting its contribution to discussions about Latino masculinities.

Jesse Benson, director of the Emeritus Gallery, highlighted the significance of the exhibition, stating it offers viewers a chance to engage with Valenzuela’s work both independently and within the context of FotoSoCal. “We’re grateful to Erika for selecting Emeritus Gallery for this important collaboration,” Benson said.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with parking available at Santa Monica Public Parking Structure No. 2. Admission to both the exhibition and reception is free. The SMC Emeritus program, established in 1975, serves over 3,000 older adult students annually through noncredit classes and special programs.

For more information, visit smc.edu/emeritusgallery or call 310-434-4306.

