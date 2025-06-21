SMC Gallery to Showcase Faculty Art in Virtual Exhibition

The online event will feature works by seven Emeritus faculty artists.

The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host a virtual opening reception for the 2025 SMC Emeritus Faculty Art Exhibition on Thursday, June 26, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PDT.

The online event, accessible via a Zoom link on the gallery’s website at smc.edu/emeritusgallery, will feature works by seven Emeritus faculty artists.

The exhibition highlights creations by Lisa Adams, Vanessa Chow, Stephanie Donon, Robert Brian Huerta, Freddie Manseau, Janet Martorello, and Catherine Tirr. Curated by Emeritus Gallery Curator Jesse Benson, the virtual reception will include discussions about selected artworks by several participating faculty members. The event will also serve as a send-off for Emeritus Associate Dean (interim) Guadalupe Salgado-Shower.

“It’s an honor to showcase my Emeritus faculty peers and their achievements as artists and designers,” Benson said. “Each participant has devoted their life to art, education, and caregiving, and is well-deserving of recognition.”

Salgado-Shower praised the faculty’s contributions, stating, “This special showcase truly highlights their remarkable talents and dedication. It’s a rare treat to celebrate all the people who teach and inspire the Emeritus student body.”

The exhibition will be available for public viewing 24/7 starting at 5 p.m. on June 26 via a link on smc.edu/emeritusgallery, directing viewers to a public Facebook album (no account required).

SMC’s Emeritus program, established in 1975, serves over 3,000 older adult students annually with more than 120 noncredit classes and programs focused on lifelong learning.

For more details, visit smc.edu/emeritusgallery or call 310-434-4306.