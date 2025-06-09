SMPD Affirms Stance on Immigration Enforcement Amid Ice Raids

The statement comes amid ongoing protests and clashes in downtown Los Angeles, where demonstrators shut down the 101 Freeway and confronted law enforcement

The Santa Monica Police Department issued a community statement on June 6 addressing recent federal immigration enforcement actions in the greater Los Angeles area, including downtown Los Angeles.

Chief Ramon Batista emphasized the department’s commitment to ensuring safety and well-being for all residents, regardless of immigration status.

The statement comes amid ongoing protests and clashes in downtown Los Angeles, where demonstrators shut down the 101 Freeway and confronted law enforcement. President Trump’s deployment of nearly 2,000 National Guard troops, the first such action since 1965 without a state governor’s request, has intensified tensions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the move as an attempt to “manufacture a crisis.”

SMPD clarified that, in accordance with California Senate Bill 54, its officers do not engage in federal immigration enforcement operations, inquire about immigration status during calls for service, or assist federal agencies in civil immigration actions. The department aims to maintain public trust and respond to all residents with professionalism and fairness.

As protests entered their third day, scattered violence and arrests were reported, with federal authorities vowing to continue enforcement daily.

The SMPD encouraged the community to stay informed and calm.