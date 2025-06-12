SMPD Announces Safety Measures Ahead of Upcoming ‘No Kings’ Rally on Westside

Enhanced patrols, rapid-response teams, and advanced technology for situational awareness are part of a detailed operational plan

The Santa Monica Police Department announced comprehensive safety measures Friday in anticipation of the “No Kings” rally scheduled for Saturday, June 14, in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

In the post, SMPD emphasized that public safety is its top priority and outlined preparations to protect the city while upholding the right to peaceful demonstration. The department has placed all sworn personnel on tactical alert, ensuring the full police force is available for rapid response. Enhanced patrols, rapid-response teams, and advanced technology for situational awareness are part of a detailed operational plan. SMPD is also coordinating with regional partners for a unified response.

“Peaceful protest is protected. We’re here to safeguard your rights,” the statement read, while warning that criminal activities such as vandalism, theft, or violence would prompt a “swift, lawful response.” The department reiterated its policy of not engaging in immigration enforcement or inquiring about immigration status, affirming its commitment to serve all residents.

SMPD provided contact numbers for non-emergencies (310-458-8491) and emergencies (911).