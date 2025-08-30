State Launches Task Force to Tackle Homeless Encampments

The task force, comprising multiple state agencies, will target encampments along state rights-of-way in California’s 10 largest cities

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the creation of the State Action for Facilitation on Encampments (SAFE) Task Force, a statewide initiative aimed at dismantling homeless encampments on state property and connecting individuals with shelter and services. The move comes more than a year after an executive order directed encampment cleanups and follows the release of a draft ordinance for local governments.

The task force, comprising multiple state agencies, will target encampments along state rights-of-way in California’s 10 largest cities—Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, and Fresno—within the next 30 days. The effort builds on a strategy that Newsom says has reduced unsheltered homelessness in various communities across the state.

“California has put in place a strong, comprehensive strategy for fighting the national homelessness and housing crises—and is outperforming the nation in turning this issue around,” Newsom said. “No one should live in a dangerous or unsanitary encampment, and we will continue our ongoing work to ensure everyone has a safe place to call home. Today I am establishing a new task force that pairs urgency with dignity—restoring safe, usable public spaces while providing care for Californians living in dangerous encampments.”

The SAFE Task Force will coordinate expertise from agencies including the California Office of Emergency Services, which will handle logistics; the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, overseeing housing grants; the California Interagency Council on Homelessness, providing guidance; California Health and Human Services, supporting health and substance use treatment; the California Highway Patrol, ensuring public safety; and the California State Transportation Agency, responsible for clearing encampments. Since July 2021, Caltrans has removed over 18,000 encampments and cleared approximately 334,440 cubic yards of debris along state rights-of-way.

Recent operations highlight the task force’s impact. In San Francisco, a new Delegated Maintenance Agreement with Caltrans led to the clearance of encampments at Cesar Chavez Junction and 13th and Van Ness within two days, connecting 12 individuals to services and removing 90 cubic yards of waste. Since July 1, 2024, Caltrans has cleared 81 encampments in the city, a 58% increase from the previous year. A similar agreement was established with San Diego in July.

The initiative follows a 2024 Supreme Court ruling that clarified state and local authority to address encampments, prompting Newsom’s executive order to adopt a humane, state-tested model for cleanups. The governor has also pushed for new housing, shelters, and mental health support through Proposition 1 and updated conservatorship laws.

Preliminary data shows progress, with reductions in homelessness reported in several areas: Los Angeles County (-9.5% unsheltered), Los Angeles City (-7.9% unsheltered), San Diego (-6.6% total), and others like Sonoma (-22.6%) and Contra Costa (-25.5%) counties. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass praised the collaboration, noting a two-year decline in street homelessness. “Homeless encampments on highways and freeways are under state jurisdiction,” Bass said. “I am glad the Governor is continuing action to collaborate with local efforts. This will help keep that momentum.”

