Study Estimates Hundreds More Deaths from Los Angeles Wildfires Than Official Counts

A research letter published in the Journal of the American Medical Assn. estimates that approximately 440 additional deaths occurred in Los Angeles County between January 5 and February 1—well beyond the 30 official fatalities attributed to the Eaton and Palisades wildfires.

Using excess mortality methods, researchers compared the roughly 6,371 deaths recorded during that period against 5,931 expected deaths based on data from prior years. The study notes these excess deaths likely include fatalities related to poor air quality, such as exacerbated cardiovascular and pulmonary conditions, as well as delayed access to healthcare amid disrupted services.

Officials originally reported 19 fatalities from the Eaton Fire and 12 from the Palisades Fire, both ignited on January 7 in Los Angeles by powerful Santa Ana winds.

Public health experts say the elevated death figures underscore the invisible toll wildfires can inflict—beyond burns and smoke inhalation—to include stress, interrupted medical treatments, and lingering effects of toxic smoke exposure.