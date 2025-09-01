Study Finds Toxic Metals in Palisades Air After Wildfires

A preprint study found hexavalent chromium at an average of 13.7 nanograms per cubic meter in air samples taken in recent months

Air quality researchers have detected elevated levels of toxic hexavalent chromium and silver nanoparticles in Pacific Palisades, one of the Los Angeles County communities hardest hit by the January 2025 Eaton and Palisades wildfires, raising concerns about potential health risks for residents and cleanup workers.

A preprint study, co-authored by researchers from the University of California, Davis, and the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, found hexavalent chromium, or chromium-6, at an average of 13.7 nanograms per cubic meter in outdoor air samples collected in Pacific Palisades and Altadena during March and April 2025. This toxic metal, a known carcinogen linked to asthma, bronchitis, and lung cancer, was detected alongside silver nanoparticles averaging 1.6 grams per cubic meter, with over 90% in particles smaller than 1/1000th the width of a human hair.

“The levels of hexavalent chromium detected warrant further monitoring because this metal is a powerful respiratory irritant and a known human carcinogen,” said Dr. Michael Jerrett, a professor of environmental health sciences at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. While the levels are below federal worker health limits set by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, they exceed outdoor air screening levels, signaling a need for further investigation.

Jerrett noted that the small size of these particles is particularly concerning, as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and potentially enter the bloodstream, affecting multiple organ systems. The study, part of the Los Angeles Fire Human Exposure and Long-Term Health Study (LA Fire HEALTH Study), also found that total chromium concentrations in some hotspot areas may exceed 100 nanograms per cubic meter, though specific hexavalent chromium measurements in these areas are still under review.

Dr. Michael Kleeman, lead author and professor at UC Davis’s College of Engineering, highlighted the unexpected presence of hexavalent chromium in nanoparticles smaller than 56 nanometers. “This is really unique and raises concerns about potential health effects,” Kleeman said. The air samples were collected using a mobile monitoring truck equipped with advanced air quality tools near debris cleanup zones in Pacific Palisades.

While the full health impact remains uncertain, researchers urge caution, noting that nanoparticles can easily cross cell membranes and circulate throughout the body. To reduce exposure, the California Department of Public Health and the LA Fire HEALTH Study recommend using HEPA filters, MERV-13 or higher HVAC filters, and wearing KN-95 or N-95 masks during cleanup in fire-damaged areas.

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, calls for additional testing to identify sources of the contaminants, potentially linked to electronics, solar panels, or flame retardants. “Understanding the source is crucial to preventing future exposures,” said Jerrett, who collaborated with UCLA’s Dr. Yifang Zhu and researchers from multiple institutions, including UC Irvine, Stanford, and Yale.