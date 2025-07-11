Suspect Arrested in Shoe Retail Theft Spree Across LA County

Photo: LAPD

During the search, police recovered two firearms and a significant quantity of merchandise

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail Crimes Task Force arrested 23-year-old Henry Rivera of Compton on July 2 in connection with a series of thefts targeting shoe retailers across Los Angeles County, authorities said Thursday.

Rivera was apprehended in the 100 block of E. Alondra Boulevard, Compton, following a search warrant that linked him to nine incidents of robbery and grand theft, totaling an estimated $25,800 in stolen goods. During the search, police recovered two firearms and a significant quantity of merchandise.

Rivera faces charges of grand theft under Penal Code 487(a) and was booked under number 7045272 with bail set at $300,000. 

Tips can be reported to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247), or anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). The “P3 Tips” mobile app also accepts submissions selecting the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers program.

