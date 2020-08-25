Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Teacher Union Harming High Schoolers?
* AirBnb Cracking Down On Party Rentals
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.
Teacher Union Harming High Schoolers? Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020

Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning
August 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Palisades Farmers Market Reopening
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Weekly market to return August 30 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market is returning very soon after shutting...
City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns
August 22, 2020 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?
August 21, 2020 Palisades News
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...
Pali High Mourns Death of Shane Thomas: Soccer Player and ‘Beautiful Soul’
August 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
17-year-old Shane Thomas passes away while practicing soccer By Sam Catanzaro Palisades Charter High School mourned this week the death...
Popular Pacific Palisades Eatery No Longer
August 20, 2020 Staff Writer
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Taste–a popular Pacific Palisades Californian cuisine eatery–has closed. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Palisades Weekly Crime Update
August 18, 2020 Palisades News
The latest Pacific Palisades crime updated submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 17300 Pacific Coast Hwy,...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting: Palisades Today – August, 17, 2020
August 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting * LA County Sues...
Former Jack in the Box Hearing Rescheduled
August 15, 2020 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel The fate of a housing development at former Jack in the Box in Pacific Palisades has yet...
Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing
August 15, 2020 Staff Writer
By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing shortage,...
digital
