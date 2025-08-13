Temescal Canyon Road Reopens After Fire Cleanup

The reopening comes just days before local schools resume classes, a timing described as critical

Temescal Canyon Road, a key artery in Pacific Palisades, reopened to traffic Wednesday north of Pacific Coast Highway after a seven-month closure prompted by January’s devastating Palisades fire, city officials announced.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park shared the news in an Instagram video, highlighting the road’s role as a staging area for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during extensive fire-debris removal operations. “They moved over a million tons of fire debris right through this corridor,” Park said, noting the closure had significantly disrupted traffic flow in the area.

The reopening comes just days before local schools resume classes, a timing Park described as critical. “With schools on the brink of reopening in the Palisades, we could not be more excited to finally have Temescal Canyon back open,” she said. The councilwoman’s newsletter further noted that the road’s return to regular use is expected to alleviate traffic pressure on nearby Sunset Boulevard and Chautauqua Boulevard.

The Palisades fire, which scorched parts of the region earlier this year, necessitated the prolonged closure to facilitate cleanup efforts.

digital

