Tenants Sought for Former Rusty’s Surf Ranch Space on Santa Monica Pier

4,112-Square-Foot Retail Space with Commercial Kitchen and Oceanfront Patios Awaits New Operator

A 4,112-square-foot retail space at 256 Santa Monica Pier, previously home to Rusty’s Surf Ranch, is now available for lease, offering an opportunity for a new tenant to establish a presence on the world-famous Santa Monica Pier, which attracts over 12 million visitors annually.

The space, located in the historic Bowling and Billiards Building built in 1917, features high ceilings, a commercial kitchen, a bar, walk-in refrigerators, restrooms, and two large outdoor patios with ocean views. The property is offered on a triple net lease at $78 per square foot per year, with a three-year term and longer terms negotiable, according to a listing by Corporate Realty Group.

Rusty’s Surf Ranch, a casual restaurant and nightclub known for its surf-themed decor and live music, operated at the location for over three decades before its closure. The Santa Monica City Council extended its lease in 2012, allowing upgrades like a new façade and second-level dining balcony, but the space is now vacant and in need of renovation.

“Farewell My Friends” and “Thanks for the Good Times” are stated on the left side of the longstanding establishment’s marquee, while “Grateful For All 31 Years Serving Our Community” is spelled on the right side.

The listing highlights the property’s “bright and airy” ambiance, exposed ceilings, and excellent pier frontage, making it ideal for a restaurant or experiential attraction. Ownership is seeking an operator to “activate and energize” the pier, complementing existing tenants like Bubba Gump, Pacific Park, and The Albright. Common area maintenance fees are $0.89 per square foot, with annual increases.

