The Bar at Century Plaza to Celebrate National Caviar Day with Exclusive Tastings

The Bar at Fairmont Century Plaza will host a National Caviar Day celebration on Friday, July 18 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. PDT, organizers announced. The event is restricted to attendees aged 21 and older.

Located at 2025 Avenue of the Stars, the seven-hour event will feature exclusive caviar tastings and champagne pairings, curated in collaboration with Wally’s Wine & Spirits and Veuve Clicquot. The evening aims to cater to both caviar enthusiasts and novices, offering a taste of luxury.

Attendees can also enjoy classic handcrafted cocktails and a revamped menu of bar food favorites, complemented by live music.