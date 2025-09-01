The “Château Corsica” Mansion in Palisades Hits Market at $21M

Heritage olive trees and lush gardens surround a tumbled natural stone façade, accented by fire-rated Acre siding

A stunning new Mediterranean-inspired mansion, priced at $21 million, has been listed for sale at 1186 Corsica Dr., located on a coveted corner lot in one of the Riviera’s most prestigious, sycamore-lined streets, just a block from the renowned Riviera Country Club.

The 10,100-square-foot residence, named Château Corsica, boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a 14,143-square-foot lot. Heritage olive trees and lush gardens surround a tumbled natural stone façade, blending durability with timeless elegance, accented by fire-rated Acre siding.

Inside, solid white oak floors and custom wood moldings create a warm, artisanal ambiance. The chef’s kitchen features custom marble countertops inspired by French ateliers, European checkered flooring, and a hidden butler’s pantry. The home includes formal living and dining rooms, a family room, and multiple entertaining spaces that flow into a resort-style backyard with a shimmering pool, spa, outdoor kitchen with an Alfresco pizza oven, a sculptural fire pit, and terraces offering panoramic canyon views.

The primary suite features vaulted white oak ceilings, dual walk-in closets, a private morning bar, and a spa-like bathroom with Waterworks fixtures and a Hydro Systems soaking tub. Additional amenities include a speakeasy bar, a 1,657-bottle refrigerated wine room, a state-of-the-art theater, and a wellness wing with a gym, cold plunge, sauna, steam room, and private massage room.

For more information, go to https://1186-corsica-dr.amalfiestates.com/

in News, Real Estate
