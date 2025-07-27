The Third Place Reinvented: Why Kavahana Is Becoming LA’s New Favorite Hangout Spot

In a city full of coffee shops that close too early and bars that don’t cater to the sober (or sober-curious) crowd, Kavahana is carving out something new: a place to be. More than just a spot for drinks, work, or weekends, Kavahana is quickly becoming Santa Monica’s go-to “third place” for any occasion—from morning coffee to date nights.

Tucked on Pico Boulevard just blocks from the beach, Kavahana blends cozy café comfort with the spark of a community hub. It opens early, stays open late, and draws everyone from sunrise surfers to midnight creatives. But it’s not just the hours that make it special.

Kava Nectar: The Tingly Drink That Actually “Works”

At the center of the Kavahana experience is Kava Nectar, a natural, non-alcoholic beverage made from the root of the kava plant. Long used in ceremonial settings across the South Pacific Islands and Hawaii, kava is a family drink known for its relaxing, smile-inducing properties. Kavahana’s version, Kava Nectar, is cold-pressed, potent, and one-of-a-kind in the United States.

You’ll feel it. Most people notice a gentle tingle on the tongue, followed by a wave of relaxed energy and ease. Some describe it as “a mental massage” or “a hot tub for your mind.” Others just say it helps them feel genuinely happy, social, and present without alcohol or anything synthetic. Whether it’s your first time or your fiftieth, the feeling doesn’t fade.

Kavahana’s signature cocktails showcase kava nectar with real, natural ingredients like mango, ginger, spirulina, and coconut cream. They’re delicious, effective, and zero-proof. This is one wellness drink you can actually feel working.

Not Into Kava Nectar Yet? No Problem.

Kava not your thing (yet)? Kavahana’s menu goes beyond. Their Hawaiian-sourced Kona coffee is low-acid, smooth, and bold without bitterness. Or try hojicha, a roasted green tea from Japan that’s rich, nutty, and naturally low in caffeine.

The team is friendly and happy to walk you through the options. You’ll probably try something new, and you’ll probably love it. Food-wise, Kavahana offers island-inspired snacks that hit the sweet spot between satisfying and light.

Where You Can Hang Past 5 PM

With plenty of seating, fast Wi-Fi, and an unusual abundance of power outlets, it’s ideal for remote work, studying, or just posting up with a book. The vibe is welcoming and relaxed, with just the right level of background buzz. And unlike most cafés that close by late afternoon, Kavahana stays open late, often until 1 AM on weekends. It’s one of the only places on the Westside where you can hang out after dark without drinking alcohol.

Every week, Kavahana hosts free events like Open Mic Night (Tuesdays) and Comedy Night (Wednesdays). Regulars say it’s one of the most welcoming crowds in town.

Whether you’re there to perform, support a friend, or just unwind after work, there’s a sense of shared energy and presence that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Visit Kavahana

306 Pico Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405

Open daily (morning to late night)

Tuesdays: Open Mic Night

Wednesdays: Comedy Night Website: Kavahana.com

Instagram: @kavahanabar