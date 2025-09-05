The Willows School Celebrates 10 Years of RULER

An acclaimed educational program, thriving professional development program, lauded speaker series and inclusion and outreach across Los Angeles defines the innovation and tradition behind The Willows Community School.

This year, The Willows is celebrating the helm of its balanced progressive education and commitment to social emotional learning with its celebration of its decade-long adoption of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence RULER approach, developed by Marc Brackett, Ph.D.

RULER is an acronym, representing the five skills of emotional intelligence: Recognizing emotions in oneself and others; Understanding the cases and consequences of emotions; Labeling emotions with a nuanced vocabulary; Expressing emotions in accordance with cultural normal and social context; and Regulating emotions with helpful strategies. 

“Character and heart are essential to The Willows’ definition as a place ‘where great minds grow.’ Emotional intelligence, the ability to manage one’s own emotions and perceive the emotions of others, is vital to academic and classroom performance, health, and success and viewed as paramount at The Willows,” said Lisa Rosenstein, Head of School. 


Having always committed to social emotional learning and the whole child since its founding over 30 years ago, The Willows school adopted the RULER approach as a universal language for its students 10 years ago — something “we could all learn as a community. Its focus on regulation and regulation strategies resonated with us,” Rosenstein said. 

“When a child is emotionally blocked or having a hard time, learning becomes imperative. But if you’re anxious, fearful or distracted, you can’t focus on learning. RULER helps children identify how they might be feeling, and it lets them develop different strategies to allow them to learn and better understands themselves,” Rosenstein said. 

In the context of teaching RULER, strategies vary among different subjects such as literature, arts, mathematics, media literacy or social studies. As more teachers within the school are trained to use RULER, classroom discussions are becoming deeper, and teachers are working better together. Many are becoming trained to present RULER, sharing their approach with other educators and a community of schools that could benefit from using the approach. 

“Community is an intentional part of our name, and this is one of the ways we reflect that culture by forwarding the impact of social emotional learning through RULERwith students, faculty, schools, and families,” Rosenstein said. “RULER allows the school to use the fundamentals of the approach in a way that works for the school. You might see it implemented differently in a more traditional school; every school can use it.” 

The Willows’ focus on social emotional learning, and the RULER approach helps prepare students to become adults who value empathy, make sound decisions and practice ethical behavior. 

“Young students are learning strategies to understand and control themselves while working toward a deeper understanding of the world we live in,” Rosenstein said. 

As the school celebrates 10 years of RULER, The Willows finds this approach to be synchronized with its mission to foster capable and confident individuals who demonstrate character, engagement and a joyful passion for creative inquiry across a lifetime. While the school’s progressive curriculum is rooted in engaging learning experiences, The Willows believes that emotions matter and being able to recognize, express and regulate one’s emotions is essential for social-emotional development and academics. 

To learn more about The Willows Community School, visit TheWillows.org.

in News
Related Posts
Hard, News

DUI Checkpoint Conducted in Los Angeles This Weekend

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

A first-time DUI offense carries an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license The Los...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

For Tickets and More Info, Go to Pacpark.com Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park.For Tickets and More Info, Go to...

Photo: John Dlugolecki Photography
News, Upbeat

Providence Opens Santa Monica Clinics After Wildfire Closure

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

Both facilities offer comprehensive care to new and returning patients in the Palisades and Santa Monica communities Providence has relocated...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Dolphins Kick Off Season with Thrilling Win, Hosts Granada Hills Friday Night

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The season opener hinged on a standout performance from quarterback Jack Thomas, who threw for 410 yards and five touchdowns...

Photo: Instagram and Live Like Braun Foundation
News

Live Like Braun: A Family’s Mission to Honor Their Son and Save Lives After Tragedy Struck

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

Pacific Palisades Mother Calls for DUI Law Reform, Builds a Foundation to Help Young People The tragic death of Loyola...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
News, Upbeat

New Palisades Community Center Aids Wildfire Recovery with Therapy, Classes and Wellness Programs

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The center, led by Director Juliet Curry and advised by Bob Riddle, is part of the Picerne Family Foundation’s mission...

Photo: Getty
Dining, News

What to Expect at Downtown Santa Monica’s First-Ever Oktoberfest

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The celebration marks one of the first major events within the Third Street Promenade’s newly approved Entertainment Zone, which allows...
News, Real Estate

LAFD Airlifts Two Hikers from Palisades Trail

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Paramedics assessed the hikers on-site, and both agreed to be airlifted from the trail  The Los Angeles Fire Department airlifted...
News

St. Matthew’s Unwavering Commitment to Academic Excellence

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers,...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Police Investigate Assault on Pier as Hate Crime

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

The incident occurred at Palisades Park during a clash between pro-Gaza demonstrators and counter-protesters Santa Monica police are investigating a...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Woman Climbs RV Roof in Protest During LAPD Removal

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

RV Occupant Protests Her Removal by LAPD By Nick Antonicello  A female RV dweller climbed to the roof of her...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Delay $20M Emergency Rent Relief, Horvath Vows to Continue Fight

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

The program would have offered up to $5,000 in rent or mortgage relief for qualifying low-income tenants, displaced wildfire survivors,...

Photo: Bruce Lurie Gallery
News, Upbeat

Bruce Lurie Gallery to Showcase DECON/STRUCT Exhibit Through September

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

DECON/STRUCT centers on themes of disassembly and reinvention, bringing together the distinct practices of Swing and Pharo to explore memory...

Photo: Official
News

Man Stabbed on Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica, Suspect Sought

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Detectives Gathering Evidence as Search for Suspect Continues Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured Sunday afternoon...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Beachfront Lot Listed for $10.2M

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

The listing specifies cash-to-new-loan financing and includes disclosures about coastal zone regulations and available building plans A rare double corner...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR