Third Annual Rosé on Rose Wine Fest Comes to Venice Beach This Weekend

Photo: Spin PR

Rosé offerings priced between $8 and $10 per glass at various Rose Avenue establishments

The third annual Rosé on Rose Wine Fest will celebrate National Rosé Day on Saturday, June 14, transforming Venice’s Rose Avenue into a hub of rosé culture from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event features a progressive rosé crawl and street fest, with an official after-party from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Participants can enjoy rosé tastings, live music, vendors, photo opportunities, art, games, and special rosé offerings priced between $8 and $10 per glass at various Rose Avenue establishments. Wristband holders will gain access to exclusive discounts and specials, including extended happy hours, cotton candy, pink smoothies, and rose-themed treats at participating businesses such as American Beauty, Cafe Gratitude, Chulita, and Venice Beach Wines.

VIP ticket holders will enjoy an enhanced experience with entry to the VIP Wine Garden, featuring exclusive tastings from top regional wineries like Rodney Strong and Hampton Water Rosé. VIP perks include a commemorative glass, partner swag, and priority entry to the after-party, complete with a DJ and additional rosé-inspired festivities.

A portion of the event’s net proceeds will benefit the Venice Family Clinic. 

Tickets are available online, with details at roseonrosefest.com

