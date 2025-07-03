Third Street Promenade Loses Bibibop Asian Grill

Bibibop opened at the Santa Monica location in 2017 after taking over a former ShopHouse space.

Bibibop Asian Grill, a fast-casual restaurant known for its healthy, gluten-free Asian fusion cuisine, has permanently closed its location at 1401 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

The sign on the door did not specify a reason for the closure. Bibibop, which opened at the Santa Monica location in 2017 after taking over a former ShopHouse space, offered customizable bowls with a focus on unprocessed, high-quality ingredients.

The chain emphasizes affordability and well-being, aiming to support guests’ physical, mental, and relational health, according to its website.

“We believe that well-being is for everyone, and we want to support people on their journey to wholistic health and happiness,” the company stated.