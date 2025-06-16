This Palisades Territory is Now Vacant. Now It Needs a Representative on Palisades Council

Applications require a statement detailing years lived in Palisades, positions on community issues and optional biographical details

The Pacific Palisades Community Council is accepting applications for the vacant Area Three 2nd Alternate Representative position on its Board of Directors, with a deadline of 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6. The announcement invites residents affected by the Palisades Fire to apply.

The PPCC has appointed a “Three Chairs Committee,” comprising former PPCC Chairs Maryam Zar, Chris Spitz, and David Card, to review applications and nominate candidates. The elected 2nd Alternate will serve alongside Primary Representative Julia Nilsen, whose term ends September 30, 2026. Alternates may attend meetings and participate in discussions but only vote if both the Primary and 1st Alternate, Robert Trinkkeller, are absent.

Eligible applicants must have resided in Area Three—encompassing Marquez Knolls, both sides of Sunset Boulevard from Palisades Drive to Bienveneda Avenue, Saint Matthew’s School, and the Bel Air Bay Club—prior to the Palisades Fire. They must have either returned to their principal residence or plan to return after a temporary move.

Applications require a statement detailing years lived in Pacific Palisades and Area Three, the applicant’s principal address, positions on key community issues, and optional biographical details or skills.

Statements should be emailed to info@pacpalicc.org by the deadline. For more information or to view area boundaries, visit https://pacpalicc.org/index.php/area-maps/