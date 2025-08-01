THIS WEEKEND: 49th Annual Festival of the Chariots to Roll Through Santa Monica and Venice

The festival site at Ocean Front Walk Plaza will transform into a lively showcase of Indian culture, expecting around 50,000 attendees

The 49th Annual Festival of the Chariots, hosted by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), will take place Sunday, Aug. 3 bringing vibrant Indian culture to Santa Monica and Venice.

The event features a parade of three 50-foot-tall colorful chariots, hand-pulled by enthusiastic participants along Main Street, starting at 10 a.m. from the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. Accompanied by hundreds of singers, dancers, and musicians, the procession will travel to Rose Avenue and conclude at Ocean Front Walk Plaza.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the festival site at Ocean Front Walk Plaza will transform into a lively showcase of Indian culture, expecting around 50,000 attendees. Highlights include live performances by the Shakti Dance Troupe and Indian/rock fusion acts, a children’s tent with games and activities, yoga sessions, mantra meditation, and an imports shop featuring gifts and apparel. A free feast will be served to 10,000 guests, alongside a variety of exotic foods.

The festival draws inspiration from the ancient Jagannath Puri festival in India, which attracts millions annually. First held in Los Angeles in 1976 under the guidance of ISKCON founder A.C. Bhaktivedanta Prabhupada, the event remains free to the public.

in News, Upbeat
