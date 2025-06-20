THIS WEEKEND: Five Outdoor Concerts for Make Music Day Comes to Santa Monica

The global event, inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique, unites communities through music and is observed in over 800 cities

Santa Monica will celebrate Make Music Day with five free outdoor concerts across various parks on Saturday, coinciding with the summer solstice. The global event, inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique, unites communities through music and is observed in over 800 cities and 110 countries.

The city has participated since 2012, supporting neighborhood groups under its Art of Recovery initiative to host these community concerts.

On June 21, the lineup includes a morning concert at Douglas Park from 10 a.m. to noon, presented by Santa Monica Northeast Neighbors, followed by an afternoon event at Norman Place and Main Street from noon to 5 p.m., hosted by the Ocean Park Association as part of the Annual Summer Soulstice Festival. Reed Park will feature a concert from 1 to 5 p.m., organized by the Wilshire Montana Neighborhood Coalition, while Colorado Center Park offers performances from 4 to 8 p.m., courtesy of Santa Monica Mid City Neighbors. The day concludes in Palisades Park between Georgina and San Vicente from 5 to 8 p.m., presented by the North of Montana Association.

Details and lineups for each event are available online.

Make Music Day encourages participation through neighborhood concerts, first-time instrument play, or online engagement, including national projects, free lessons, and global livestreams.