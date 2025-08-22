THIS WEEKEND: Great Western Steak & Hoagie Marks 52 Years with Hoedown Event

Established in 1973, Hoagies has been a neighborhood staple, blending Wild West flair with its signature sandwiches

The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co., a Venice institution known for its Philly cheesesteaks, will celebrate its 52nd anniversary on August 23 with a festive hoedown featuring live music, food, and community spirit at 1720 Lincoln Blvd.

Established in 1973, Hoagies has been a neighborhood staple, blending Wild West flair with its signature sandwiches. Managed by lifelong Venetian Sergio Perez, the business reflects deep community ties. Perez, who grew up in Venice, is active in local groups like the Venetian Car Club, Venice Pride, and the Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade & Festival Committee, and helps organize annual Thanksgiving meals for the unhoused, as shared in a 2021 Venice Paparazzi interview.

The event, open to the public from noon to 5 p.m., invites locals to enjoy cheesesteaks and celebrate Hoagies’ legacy under the open sky, echoing its Western-inspired roots.

Public transit via Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus Route 3 is recommended, with limited parking near Lincoln Boulevard.