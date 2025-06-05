THIS WEEKEND: Paliskates’ Fire Relief Jam to Feature Professional Skaters and Competitions

Prizes will include cash and a week at Skate Camp. Dozens of sponsoring organizations, vendors, and food trucks will be present, with booths and tables set up throughout the event

Paliskates, the nation’s longest-running female-owned skate shop, will hold its Fire Relief Skate Jam on Saturday, June 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Stoner Park, located at 1835 Stoner Avenue. The event aims to support the local skate community while ensuring the shop’s future following recent challenges.

The Skate Jam will feature games of skate, best trick competitions, and autograph signings by professional skateboarders. Prizes will include cash and a week at Skate Camp. Dozens of sponsoring organizations, vendors, and food trucks will be present, with booths and tables set up throughout the event. The main Skate Jam competition is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Organized by influential women in the skating industry—Heidi Lemmon of Skate Park Association International, Cindy Whitehead of Girl is NOT a 4 Letter Word, and Paliskates founder Erica Simpson—the event has drawn support from major brands and organizations. Sponsors include Adidas, Etnies, Vans, New Balance, Polar Skate Co., Exposure Skate, Maui & Sons, LA Strong Foundation, The Skatepark Project, Primitive by Paul Rodriguez, Disorder by Nyjah Huston, Dogtown Skateboards, Hosoi Skateboards, Bones, and Powell Peralta, among others. Additional support comes from LA Rec & Parks, CD11 Foundation, and Traci Park.

Top professional skaters will attend, offering an inspiring experience for amateur skaters and kids looking to connect with the broader skate community. For more information or sponsorship inquiries, contact 818-212-9201 or email jeremy@broeckmanpr.com. 

Visit paliskates.net or follow @paliskates on social media for updates.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News

Marina del Rey Sportfishing: A Great Day on the Water

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Fishing is a pastime like no other, America’s Most Popular Outdoor Activity for Year in and Year out! You can...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights from Palisades High School’s Post-Wildfire Commencement

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Actor Billy Crystal and NBA Coach Steve Kerr Were Among Those Who Wished Pali’s Class of 25 Good Luck on...
Dining, News

Tenants Sought for Former Rusty’s Surf Ranch Space on Santa Monica Pier

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

4,112-Square-Foot Retail Space with Commercial Kitchen and Oceanfront Patios Awaits New Operator A 4,112-square-foot retail space at 256 Santa Monica...
News, Video

(Video) See How CO2 Laser Treatment Removes Wrinkles and Scars

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

To Book an Appointment, Go to Mirrormirrormedspa.com To Book an Appointment, Go to https://t.co/QCUiwpjALU pic.twitter.com/yXZapvMspB — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) June...
News, Video

(Video) Sea Lions Return to Ocean as LA’s Toxic Algae Crisis Ends

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

The crisis led to dead dolphins and sea lions washing ashore in Venice and Santa Monica in recent months The...
Dining, News

Palisades Restaurants to be Supported at Westside Benefit This Weekend

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Local vendors, many impacted by the fires, will have booths with all vendor fees waived, and proceeds from on-site sales...

Photo: Chamber Music Palisades
News, Upbeat

Chamber Music Palisades Presents an Afternoon of Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and More

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Brentwood Hosts Free Classical Concert with LA Philharmonic Greats Chamber Music Palisades will present a free community concert on Saturday,...

Photo: Orchestra Santa Monica
News, Real Estate

Orchestra Santa Monica Extends Music Director’s Tenure Through 2030

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Under his leadership, the orchestra has delivered a series of sold-out concerts, earning praise for his conducting skills Orchestra Santa...

Photo: Instagram: @LA28Games
Hard, News

Venice Beach Tapped to Host Paralympic Events in 2028 Games

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

The coastal neighborhood, already set to host triathlon, marathon, and road cycling starts for the 2028 Olympics, will showcase Paralympic...
News, Video

(Video) Some of the Damage Caused By Vandals at Malibu High School Overnight

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

40 to 50 people, who are suspected to be students or recent alumni, used eggs, flour, and markers to deface...
News

Biggest Night of the Year: Don’t Miss GMCLA’s ‘Dancing Queens’

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Culminating its 46th season, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will grace the crowd with Dancing Queens, celebrating iconic...
News

Khatri International: Consider Rebuilding With Fire Resistant Construction Methods

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

What do office buildings, hospitals, schools, fire and police stations have in common? They are built with noncombustible construction methods...

Photo: Official
News

Malibu High Targeted in Overnight Vandalism Spree; Investigation Underway

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Destruction on Campus Prompts Sheriff’s Probe; Students May Face Charges Vandals caused extensive damage to the school property of Malibu...
Hard, News

Palisades High School Rebuilding Designs to be Discussed in LAUSD Meeting

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

DLR Group, selected as the lead architect, brings over 25 years of collaboration with LAUSD Palisades Charter High School will...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

Local Organizations Push for Electrification Options in Palisades Rebuilding

June 3, 2025

Read more
June 3, 2025

Resilient Palisades, in collaboration with the Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance, has developed resources to guide households toward resilient and sustainable...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR