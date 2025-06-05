THIS WEEKEND: Paliskates’ Fire Relief Jam to Feature Professional Skaters and Competitions

Prizes will include cash and a week at Skate Camp. Dozens of sponsoring organizations, vendors, and food trucks will be present, with booths and tables set up throughout the event

Paliskates, the nation’s longest-running female-owned skate shop, will hold its Fire Relief Skate Jam on Saturday, June 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Stoner Park, located at 1835 Stoner Avenue. The event aims to support the local skate community while ensuring the shop’s future following recent challenges.

The Skate Jam will feature games of skate, best trick competitions, and autograph signings by professional skateboarders. Prizes will include cash and a week at Skate Camp. Dozens of sponsoring organizations, vendors, and food trucks will be present, with booths and tables set up throughout the event. The main Skate Jam competition is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Organized by influential women in the skating industry—Heidi Lemmon of Skate Park Association International, Cindy Whitehead of Girl is NOT a 4 Letter Word, and Paliskates founder Erica Simpson—the event has drawn support from major brands and organizations. Sponsors include Adidas, Etnies, Vans, New Balance, Polar Skate Co., Exposure Skate, Maui & Sons, LA Strong Foundation, The Skatepark Project, Primitive by Paul Rodriguez, Disorder by Nyjah Huston, Dogtown Skateboards, Hosoi Skateboards, Bones, and Powell Peralta, among others. Additional support comes from LA Rec & Parks, CD11 Foundation, and Traci Park.

Top professional skaters will attend, offering an inspiring experience for amateur skaters and kids looking to connect with the broader skate community. For more information or sponsorship inquiries, contact 818-212-9201 or email jeremy@broeckmanpr.com.

Visit paliskates.net or follow @paliskates on social media for updates.