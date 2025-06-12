THIS WEEKEND: Santa Monica Hosts 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

The event, which draws over 2,000 attendees annually from Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and beyond, was first funded by the city over three decades ago

The city of Santa Monica, in collaboration with Juneteenth Celebration in Santa Monica, will host its 33rd annual Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 14, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park.

The free, family-friendly celebration, themed “A Family Affair: Unifying, Healing, and Restoring,” aims to honor Black resilience and culture through music, spoken word, and community engagement.

The event, which draws over 2,000 attendees annually from Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and beyond, was first funded by the city over three decades ago through the efforts of community activist Laverne Ross. Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth continues to be a cornerstone of Santa Monica’s celebration of Black heritage, supported by Virginia Avenue Park staff and a dedicated committee of community leaders.

“Juneteenth is a celebration we’ve held in Santa Monica for over three decades, thanks to the leadership of Laverne Ross and the deep dedication of many of our community members,” said Mayor Lana Negrete. “I’m thrilled to commemorate this year’s homage to the enduring legacy of Black resilience and culture.”

The celebration will feature a diverse lineup of performances, including West African drumming and dance, soul, funk, jazz, gospel, and Afro Blue Grazz. Headlining is the Pascal Bokar AfroBlueGrazz Band, presented with BroadStage, blending West African traditions with American Southern musical heritage. Other performers include Durti-Ryce featuring Deron, paying tribute to Frankie Beverly and Maze, and Nichelle Monroe with Butterfly, a descendant of Santa Monica’s first Black family, delivering her signature “Gourmet Soul” sound. Daunté Annabi Fyall with DAANSEKOU Cultural Arts Collective, featuring West African Griot Baba Fode Sissoko, and William Bryant with the Santa Monica College Emeritus Gospel Community Choir will also perform, alongside Chazz Ross, Stacy McClendon, and special guests.

The main stage schedule begins at 1:45 p.m. with a pre-show drum call, followed by a welcome from Laverne Ross at 2 p.m. An interfaith invocation will include Pastor Mossett of Calvary Baptist, Rev. Carolyn Baskin-Bell of First AME, Jessica Ten-Have of Universal Unitarians, Ted Tornado of the Native American Indian Veterans Association, and Kathleen Benjamin, president of the Santa Monica Area Interfaith Council. The Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” will be performed at 2:15 p.m., followed by cultural performances, a Juneteenth history presentation, and a proclamation by Mayor Negrete. Honorees include Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and Barbara Walden.

Additional highlights include community resource booths, free mammograms, food trucks, Black-owned business vendors, youth activities, and ancestral tents with storytelling circles focused on Black Santa Monica lineages.

Kathleen Benjamin emphasized the event’s significance, stating, “You will not want to miss 2025’s Juneteenth invocation. It will be a profound expression of our heritage and a testament to the enduring power of faith in our journey.”

The event is open to all, inviting attendees to honor ancestors, reconnect with family, and celebrate the brilliance of the Black community.