THIS WEEKEND: Theatre Palisades Stages Last Performances of ‘Jest a Second!’

The play, a sequel to “Beau Jest,” follows Sarah and Bob, now married and expecting a child, as they navigate family drama

Theatre Palisades is set to present “Jest a Second!” by James Sherman at the Westchester Playhouse from June 19 to June 21, following the destruction of its original venue, the Pierson Playhouse, in the recent Palisades Fire. The move accommodates displaced residents, with performances scheduled for Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The play, a sequel to “Beau Jest,” follows Sarah and Bob, now married and expecting a child, as they navigate family drama. Sarah’s brother Joel conceals a secret from their parents, prompting Bob to intervene with comedic results. Directed by Jonathan Fahn and produced by Martha Hunter, the romantic comedy blends farce and satire, focusing on a Jewish family’s love life challenges.

Ticket prices are $22 for general admission and $20 for seniors and students. Due to the fire, the venue shifted to 8301 Hindry Ave.. Online sales for the Thursday performance have closed, but the box office at (310) 454-1970 can check availability. First responders can claim free tickets by calling with their badge number and preferred date.

The production offers a light escape for those affected by the fire, with the final show on Saturday at 8 p.m.