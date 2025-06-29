Three-Bed Palisades Highlands Townhouse Hits Market for $1.7M

The Mediterranean-style property, located at 1529 Michael Lane, is part of a 71-unit community

A remodeled 1,919-square-foot townhouse in the serene Palisades Highlands of Pacific Palisades is now listed for $1,699,000, offering three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The townhouse features a bright, open layout with mountain views and high-end upgrades. The living room includes a floor-to-ceiling fireplace encased in custom Carrara marble. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with Cambria Quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, a Kohler farm-style sink, and new stainless-steel appliances, including a range, vent hood, dishwasher, and microwave. A custom staircase with a tempered glass banister and an 8-foot raindrop chandelier with Swarovski crystals adds a dramatic touch.

The primary suite offers a 7-foot-tall built-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with Carrara marble, a custom glass shower, and Kohler fixtures. All bathrooms have been updated with premium materials. Additional features include water- and scratch-resistant AquaGuard flooring, new dual-pane windows and sliding doors, upgraded LED lighting, a new electrical panel, and a water heater.

The property, built in 1977, is part of a homeowners association with monthly dues of $815, covering water and earthquake insurance. Residents have access to a community pool and spa. The lot spans 333,393 square feet, with the listing price equating to $885 per square foot.



For more information, https://www.compass.com/listing/1529-michael-lane-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1864239499516066041/