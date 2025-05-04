Three Charged with Faking Ties to Palisades in FEMA Fraud Scheme

Federal prosecutors said the defendants submitted false claims following the devastating January 2025 wildfire

Three people have been charged in a federal fraud investigation after allegedly pretending to live in homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire to obtain thousands of dollars in FEMA disaster relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in late April.

Federal prosecutors said the defendants submitted false claims following the devastating January 2025 wildfire that swept through parts of the Pacific Palisades, destroying homes and prompting a federal emergency declaration.

One of the defendants, **Deanniah Hogan**, 32, of Compton, falsely claimed to be a renter at a home in Pacific Palisades, according to court documents. FEMA approved her application and issued approximately \$17,351 in aid, including personal property and displacement assistance. The real homeowner, who was living at the property and never rented it out, later reported the fraud to authorities. Hogan was arrested and released on \$10,000 bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for May 20 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

**Delvonne Dashon Johnson**, 31, of East Hollywood, claimed to be the owner of another Palisades residence. Prosecutors say Johnson was issued roughly \$64,138 in federal assistance. But the actual owner, who had lived at the property since 2015, told authorities she had never heard of Johnson and had not rented out the home. She discovered the fraud only after FEMA rejected her own claim, citing an application already submitted for her address. Johnson was arrested Thursday and is awaiting court proceedings.

**Zenalyn McIntre**, 38, of Sherman Oaks, is also accused of falsely claiming to be a renter at a Pacific Palisades property destroyed in the fire. Investigators say she submitted a fabricated utility bill and a driver’s license showing a different address to support her claim. FEMA disbursed approximately \$25,229 to her before the fraud was uncovered. McIntre was arrested and is scheduled to appear in federal court.

All three face charges of fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, a felony offense carrying a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.

Authorities say these cases are part of a wider crackdown on fraudulent FEMA claims following the January fires that destroyed more than 16,000 structures and left dozens dead across Los Angeles County. The cases are being prosecuted by the Major Frauds Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.

Federal officials are urging residents to report suspected FEMA fraud by calling the DHS-OIG hotline at (800) 323-8603.