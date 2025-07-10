TONIGHT: Theatre Palisades Debuts Disney’s Descendants Musical

The plot centers on a struggle to choose between a wicked legacy or a path to goodness

A stage adaptation of Disney’s Descendants will debut Friday at the Paul Revere Middle School Auditorium, organizers confirmed Thursday. The production, directed by Lara Ganz and presented by Theatre Palisades Youth, runs from July 11 to July 19, 2025.

Set on the fictional Isle of the Lost, the musical follows the teenage offspring of notorious Disney villains—Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil—who are sent to a prep school with the children of Disney heroes. The plot centers on their struggle to choose between their parents’ wicked legacy or a path to goodness. The show, based on the Disney Channel Original Movies, features a book and additional lyrics by Nick Blaemire, with a pop score adapted by Madeline Smith and orchestrated by Matthew Tishler.

Performances are scheduled for July 11 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., July 12 at noon and 3 p.m., July 16 and 17 at 7 p.m., July 18 at 7 p.m., and July 19 at noon and 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $17 for seniors and students to $30 for VIP seating, with general admission at $22.

The event is facilitated through a special arrangement with Music Theater International, which also provides all performance materials.