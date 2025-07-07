Transform Your Life: The Free Virtual ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT Debuts July 18-20, 2025

The ONENESS GLOBAL SUMMIT, a transformative three-day virtual event, is coming, July 18-20, 2025, offering participants worldwide a free opportunity to “dissolve stress and unlock abundance.” This powerful online gathering, running daily from 3:00 to 6:00 PM PDT, promises to connect tens of thousands of seekers from around the globe on a shared journey toward inner peace and prosperity.

Breaking Free from Life’s Limitations

The summit addresses one of modern society’s most pressing challenges: the overwhelming burden of chronic stress and its devastating impact on relationships, financial well-being, and personal fulfillment. According to the event organizers, many people find themselves trapped in cycles of emotional wounds, isolation, and unrealized potential, missing out on the joy, health, and meaningful connections that make life truly abundant.

The three-day program is specifically designed to help participants break free from overwhelming stress, relationship struggles, and financial limitations that keep them from living their fullest lives. As the summit’s enlightened guides teach, “To struggle is not your destiny.”

A Journey Through Three Transformative Days

The summit follows a carefully structured progression designed to address life’s core challenges:

Day 1 (Friday, July 18) – Dissolve Your Stress focuses on teaching participants the science and art of entering calm in any life situation. Through practical techniques and guided experiences, attendees learn to master their stress response and cultivate inner peace.

Day 2 (Saturday, July 19) – Attract the Love You Desire introduces what organizers call “mystic technology” to cleanse negative patterns and open hearts to deep, authentic love. This session addresses relationship struggles and the pain of loneliness that affects millions.

Day 3 (Sunday, July 20) – Unlock the Wealth You Desire helps participants break patterns of limitation and lack while receiving The Oneness Blessing (Deeksha), a spiritual transmission central to the Oneness tradition.

Your Enlightened Guides

The summit is led by Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, co-founders of The Oneness Movement and authors of the national bestseller “The Four Sacred Secrets“. These enlightened teachers have awakened millions worldwide to emotional wellbeing, mental wellness, loving relationships, inner peace, and spiritual enlightenment.

Based at Ekam, the world center for enlightenment, the couple has gained recognition globally for their peace efforts, transforming lives across all geographies, cultures, and age groups. Their philosophy centers on helping people transition from states of suffering to living in what they call a “beautiful state” of consciousness.

What Awaits Participants

The summit promises a powerful transformation experience, offering participants the opportunity to embrace a fulfilling, meaningful life filled with joy and connection. Attendees can expect to nurture beautiful relationships, cultivate profound belonging, and unlock powerful experiences of healing and self-understanding.

The program combines practical wisdom with spiritual insight, drawing from ancient traditions while incorporating modern understanding of consciousness and human potential. Through guided meditations, teachings, and the transformative Oneness Blessing, participants embark on a journey from stress and limitation to peace, love, and abundance. Registration for this free event is available at theonenessmovement.org, offering everyone the opportunity to experience what organizers describe as “the magic of Oneness” and discover their true potential beyond the constraints of stress and struggle.

in happy news, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Hundreds of Drones Light up the Sky for Palisades to Celebrate July 4th

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The Event Marked One of the First Large Gatherings Among Palisadians Since the January Wildfires. The Event Marked One of...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

New SaMo Bridge Program Refers 56 People in First Month; 37 Connected to Services

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

According to city officials, the program is on pace to meet its goal of serving 260 individuals annually Santa Monica’s...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Multi-Family Venice Property on Rare Double Lot Lists at Over $5M

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

In total, the four units provide 5,398 square feet of living space A multi-family property located one block from Venice...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Vacant Alphabet Streets Lot Lists for $1.99M After Price Cuts

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The site previously held a 6,001-square-foot residence built in 2018, which included a basement, possibly streamlining the permitting process for...
News, Upbeat

Ruskin Group Theatre to Stage ‘The Fantasticks’

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

A timeless tale of young love and life’s bittersweet beauty, the show is reimagined with modern flair for contemporary audiences...
News, Upbeat

Hama Sushi Hosts Weekly Music and Comedy Open Mics

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The venue, a Venice Beach staple since 1979, has recently expanded its legendary happy hour to the entire patio Hama...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus Launches Prohibition Order Program to Bolster Safety

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The orders, which can range from 30 days to one year, target offenses that threaten the safety and comfort of...
News, Upbeat

12th Annual Gopher Scramble Golf Tournament to Benefit Venice Heritage Museum

July 5, 2025

Read more
July 5, 2025

The museum opened to the public in March 2024 at the Main Street Design Center with its inaugural exhibition, “This...

Photo: Lesly Hall
Hard, News

Centenarian Adapts to New Life After Palisades Fire Destroys Home: REPORT

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Calvert, a former continuity scriptwriter for shows like “Star Trek” and “Cheers,” and a badminton hall-of-famer, credits adaptability for her...
News, Upbeat

Connections Breakfast to Network Local Business Professionals in Malibu

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

The event, sponsored by Malibu Country Mart, will feature a breakfast mixer where attendees can meet new contacts  A Connections...
Dining, News

Third Street Promenade Loses Bibibop Asian Grill

July 3, 2025

Read more
July 3, 2025

Bibibop opened at the Santa Monica location in 2017 after taking over a former ShopHouse space. Bibibop Asian Grill, a...
News, Video

(Video) Legacy, Reimagined: Architecture, Design & Construction by Home Front Build Los Angeles

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Go To Homefrontbuild.com For More Information @home_front_build Legacy, Reimagined: Architecture, Design & Construction by Home Front Build Los Angeles Go...
News, Video

(Video) Gladstone’s Malibu Prepares for Reopening after Surviving Palisades Fires

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

With One Half of its Structure Slightly Charred and Undergoing Repairs, Gladstone’s Malibu is Reopening its Patio Space Just in...

Photo: YouTube: @Los Angeles City Clerk
News, Upbeat

Col. Eric Swenson Honored by LA for Historic Debris Removal Effort

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Swenson, with a distinguished military background including a Ph.D. and multiple master’s degrees from Penn State and other institutions, has...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

More Commercial Uses Could Be Coming to RAND Building

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Amendment Unlocks New Opportunities, Secures $5.5 Million in Community Benefits The Santa Monica Planning Commission unanimously approved an amendment to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR