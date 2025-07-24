Treasure Chest in Palisades’ Skull Rock Survives Fire: REPORT

The chest, containing a notebook and trinkets left by visitors, has become a quiet hub of human connection

A hidden treasure chest tucked inside Skull Rock in Pacific Palisades has endured a devastating January wildfire, according to a report from CBS.

Blake Mallen and his son, Greyson, placed the chest in a concealed crevice within Skull Rock three years ago, before their nearby home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire. The fire left the surrounding landscape charred, but the chest remained untouched.

“You have to crawl through a hole and look left to find it,” Mallen told CBS, describing the chest’s secretive placement inside the rock formation. “We didn’t know if it would survive, but nothing burned.”

One poignant entry, written on the day the fire erupted, read, “May the wind blow gently on your back,” CBS reported.

Notebook entries paused after the fire but resumed on Jan. 22 as people returned to the trails. Among the new messages were notes from local and out-of-state firefighters who battled the flames, adding to the chest’s growing legacy.

“It’s more than kindness now,” Mallen told the news outlet. “It’s a symbol of resilience. The fire couldn’t destroy the community, love, and connection this place inspires.”