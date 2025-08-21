Turn Dough Opens Artisan Ice Cream Shop in Downtown Santa Monica

The Santa Monica location offers 18 signature chimney cake creations, such as the “Unicorn,” adorned with Nutella, unicorn sprinkles, and a fondant horn

Turn Dough, the artisan ice cream chain known for its European-inspired chimney cake cones, has opened its third Los Angeles location at 215 Broadway in downtown Santa Monica, across from Nordstrom at Santa Monica Place, the company announced.

The shop, which debuted this month after securing permits, joins Turn Dough’s Venice Beach and Hollywood Walk of Fame outposts, bringing its signature blend of Czech trdelník pastries and soft serve to the Westside. Founded in 2017 by Prague native David, Turn Dough has served over half a million customers with its innovative desserts, emphasizing GMO-free, gluten-free, egg-free, kosher, and halal vanilla bean soft serve made with grass-fed dairy milk, per its website.

The Santa Monica location offers 18 signature chimney cake creations, such as the “Unicorn,” adorned with Nutella, unicorn sprinkles, and a fondant horn, and the “Minnie Macaroons,” featuring dulce de leche, Italian soft serve, and French macaroons styled like Mickey Mouse ears.

Other highlights include the “Paris” with strawberries, blueberries, and chocolate sauce, and the “Aspen” with a torched marshmallow, graham crackers, and caramel drizzle. The menu also features gelato bowls like the “Dubai Chocolate” with pistachio paste, milkshakes such as the tropical “Shake No 9” with Dole pineapple soft serve, and French crepes like “Cookies & Cream” with Oreos and Nutella.