USC Initiative Seeks Fire Recovery Stories from LA County Residents

The USC Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership & Policy (CCLP) is launching the Wildfire Youth Media Initiative to document the impact of recent wildfires in Los Angeles County, organizers said Friday. The project, starting this month, will involve high school journalists collecting personal accounts of loss, survival, and resilience.

Two community listening sessions are planned: one on July 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at KCRW Headquarters in Santa Monica for those affected by the Palisades Fire, and another on July 26 at the same time at Pasadena Playhouse for Eaton Fire survivors. Students from Pacific Palisades and greater Altadena will conduct interviews, with recordings archived at the Los Angeles Public Library and featured in USC podcasts and online media.

Geoffrey Baum, a senior fellow at USC Annenberg CCLP, said the initiative aims to preserve these experiences as part of civic memory amid the emotional and environmental toll of the fires. The project aligns with CCLP’s focus on civic engagement, media innovation, and youth leadership.

Interested participants can RSVP at https://communicationleadership.usc.edu/wildfire-community-listening-sessions/.