Vacant Marquez Knolls Lot with Panoramic Views Listed for $2.75M

A 9,061-square-foot vacant lot in the sought-after upper Marquez Knolls neighborhood of Pacific Palisades is on the market for $2,750,000, offering panoramic views and proximity to scenic trails and local amenities, according to a listing by Rodeo Realty.

Located at 1224 Lachman Ln., the 0.21-acre property boasts sweeping vistas of the San Bernardino Mountains, downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica Bay, and the Queen’s Necklace coastline from Palos Verdes to Malibu, with Catalina Island visible on clear days. The lot’s elevated position provides a stunning backdrop for future development.

The property previously housed a 3,400-square-foot single-level home with three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a large kitchen, family room, open dining and living area, den/office, expansive patio, and two-car garage, which was destroyed in a fire. The owners have preserved comprehensive 2006 architectural plans for a full remodel, included with the sale, offering a foundation for new construction or renovation.

Less than a 10-minute walk from a trailhead into the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, the lot provides access to hiking trails connecting to Temescal Canyon, Will Rogers State Park, and the Backbone Trail to Ventura County. It is also within walking distance of Palisades Village, known for its upscale shopping and dining, and Will Rogers State Beach.

Zoned LARE15, the lot is situated in the Pacific Palisades (C15) area, with close proximity to public and private schools, enhancing its appeal for families. The assessor parcel number is 4420-023-009.

