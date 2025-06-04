Venice Beach Tapped to Host Paralympic Events in 2028 Games

The coastal neighborhood, already set to host triathlon, marathon, and road cycling starts for the 2028 Olympics, will showcase Paralympic Events along its scenic shores

Venice Beach will take center stage in the 2028 Paralympic Games, hosting Para Triathlon and the starting point for the Para Athletics Marathon, as part of Los Angeles’ first-ever Paralympic Games, LA28 announced Tuesday. The venue plan, approved by the International Paralympic Committee, emphasizes accessibility and leverages existing world-class facilities across the region.

The iconic coastal neighborhood, already set to host triathlon, marathon, and road cycling starts for the 2028 Olympics, will showcase Para Triathlon along its scenic shores and kick off the Para Athletics Marathon, highlighting Venice’s vibrant beach culture. LA28’s plan ensures all 560 medal events, the most in Paralympic history, occur within a 35-mile radius, with Venice joining Downtown Los Angeles and Exposition Park as key competition hubs.

“The Paralympic Games showcases the highest level of athleticism, skill, and endurance,” said LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover. “Venice Beach will deliver an exciting backdrop for Para Triathlon and the marathon start, creating an unforgettable experience for athletes and fans.”

Mayor Karen Bass emphasized the Games’ lasting impact, stating, “The first-ever Paralympic Games in Los Angeles will improve inclusive accessibility citywide, with Venice’s cultural identity leaving a legacy beyond these venues.”

The announcement follows last week’s community-focused plans outlined by Councilwoman Traci Park and LA28’s John Harper, who promised minimal disruption and robust local engagement for Venice’s Olympic events. Park highlighted Venice’s global appeal, noting, “Venice is one of the most iconic destinations in all of LA.” Harper confirmed the Venice skatepark will remain open during the Games, with volunteer programs launching in 2026 to prioritize local involvement.

Other Paralympic venues include the LA Memorial Coliseum for Para Athletics and the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles for Boccia, Para Judo, and Wheelchair Fencing. Long Beach will host Blind Football and Para Swimming, while Carson will stage Para Archery and Wheelchair Tennis. All athletes will stay at UCLA’s Paralympic Village, a first since Rio 2016.

The 2028 Paralympics, running August 15-27, will feature 4,400 athletes across 22 sports, including the debut of Para Climbing. With 45% female athlete quotas, the Games will achieve gender parity in 17 sports, a record increase from prior editions.