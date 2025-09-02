Venice Beachfront Lot Listed for $10.2M

Photo: MLS.com

The listing specifies cash-to-new-loan financing and includes disclosures about coastal zone regulations and available building plans

A rare double corner lot at 723 Ocean Front Walk in Venice, California, has hit the market for $10.2 million, offering a unique opportunity for development along the iconic Venice Beach coastline.

The 8,167-square-foot parcel, zoned LAC1, boasts direct beach access and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island, and surrounding mountains. Located at the intersection of Ocean Front Walk and Park Avenue, the property is situated in a prime coastal location within Los Angeles County, subject to Coastal Commission restrictions.

Listed by Bradford Neal of Gold Coast Properties, the listing specifies cash-to-new-loan financing and includes disclosures about coastal zone regulations and available building plans. The property carries no HOA or condo/co-op fees, with estimated monthly property taxes of $4,552.

Public records show the lot was last sold in August 2021 for $814,000, reflecting a significant appreciation in value. The assessor’s parcel number is 4286-028-017, and the lot spans 0.19 acres, making it one of the larger undeveloped parcels in the area.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/723-ocean-front-walk-venice-ca-90291/1910460571728448753/.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Man Stabbed on Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica, Suspect Sought

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Detectives Gathering Evidence as Search for Suspect Continues Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured Sunday afternoon...
News, Real Estate

The “Château Corsica” Mansion in Palisades Hits Market at $21M

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Heritage olive trees and lush gardens surround a tumbled natural stone façade, accented by fire-rated Acre siding A stunning new...

Photo: UC Davis
Hard, News

Study Finds Toxic Metals in Palisades Air After Wildfires

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

A preprint study found hexavalent chromium at an average of 13.7 nanograms per cubic meter in air samples taken in...

Photo: Pacific Park
News, Upbeat

Pacific Park Ferris Wheel to Glow with 90-Foot American Flag for Labor Day

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

The tribute will feature the Ferris wheel’s 174,000 LED lights in a custom computer-generated show of red, white, and blue...

Photo: Tottenham Hotspur
News, Upbeat

Metro Renames Station to Honor Son Heung-min’s LAFC Home Debut

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

The 7:45 p.m. match against San Diego offers fans a chance to skip traffic and parking woes by taking the...
Hard, News

State Launches Task Force to Tackle Homeless Encampments

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

The task force, comprising multiple state agencies, will target encampments along state rights-of-way in California’s 10 largest cities Gov. Gavin...

Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Historic District Tour Showcases Early 20th Century Bungalows

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

The Third Street Walk, led by Conservancy board president Mario Fonda-Bonardi, will highlight the architectural and historical significance of the...

Photo: Office of Senator Ben Allen
Hard, News

State Bill to Boost Insurance Payments for Disaster Victims Advances

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

The legislation addresses challenges faced by survivors of recent disasters, such as the LA Fires, who have struggled with the...
Hard, News

Newsom Signs Order to Protect Clean Energy Projects Amid Federal Rollbacks

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

The order aims to secure federal tax credits for clean energy projects before they expire due to HR 1, dubbed...
News

Rebuilding the Palisades: Choose Zoie Brook Designs for Your Rebuilding Needs

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

Many families in the Pacific Palisades are rebuilding and restarting this year. After a fiery tragedy crossed miles across the...
News, Upbeat

Muscle Beach Championship Returns to Venice on Labor Day

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

The event will feature competitions across categories including bodybuilding, bikini, men’s physique, classic physique, angel bikini, and couples The iconic...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica’s E-Bike Voucher Program Marks One-Year Milestone

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

A city blog post highlighted personal impacts, with one family avoiding a second car purchase for a commute to Burbank,...
Hard, News

Final Debris Removal Completed in Palisades, Marking End of Months-Long Cleanup

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

The effort, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under FEMA’s direction, cleared over 1 million tons of hazardous...
Hard, News

City Council Bans “Disaster Tours” in Fire-Ravaged Palisades

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

The Department of Transportation will install signs at entry points prohibiting vehicles over 6,000 pounds, a limit most tour buses...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Westside Classics Car Show Set to Roll into Venice Beach

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

The show will feature a curated lineup of vintage sedans, low-slung cruisers, and unique custom builds The Westside Classics Car...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR