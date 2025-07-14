Veterans Tech Group to Launch Los Angeles Chapter with Networking Event

Photo: Getty

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans

VetsInTech, a national nonprofit that helps military veterans transition into technology careers, will hold a soft launch for its new Los Angeles chapter on Thursday, July 17, with a networking event at The Auld Fella on Wilshire Boulevard.

The two-hour event, scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., aims to connect veterans with tech professionals, community leaders and one another. Organizers say attendees will have the chance to learn about the group’s local and national initiatives, and provide input on future meetups.

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans in its network. The organization offers support in education, employment, and entrepreneurship for veterans seeking roles in the tech sector.

The Los Angeles soft launch will feature food, drinks, and informal networking. The Auld Fella is located at 11831 Wilshire Blvd., in West Los Angeles.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.fi/e/vetsintech-la-chapter-soft-launch-tickets-1412777107359?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse&keep_tld=1.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: LA District Attorney’s Office
Hard, News

Santa Monica Assault Suspect Faces Multiple Charges, Authorities Seek Additional Victims

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, Upbeat

Elvis’ TV Legacy in Beverly Hills to be Explored in Upcoming Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

The session will feature rare clips from the Paley Archive, including Presley’s debut TV appearance, his 1968 Comeback Special, performances...

Photo: Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local
News, Upbeat

County Launches Campaign to Boost Fire-Hit Small Businesses

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

Affected businesses can register for promotional support and resources, while residents are urged to take a Shop Local Pledge and...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

One-Acre Riviera Lot Listed for $7.25M After Fire Loss

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

The site includes completed Phase I and II plans featuring an accessory dwelling unit, infinity pool, sauna/gym, and sport court...
Hard, News

Sen. Ben Allen Highlights Challenges, Economic Gains for LA28 Olympics

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events State Sen. Ben...

Photo: Downtown Santa Monica Inc.
Hard, News

Downtown Santa Monica CEO Andrew Thomas to Step Down

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Thomas, who rejoined DTSM, Inc. in 2022, oversaw the introduction of a private security program, expanded homeless outreach, and boosted...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Issues Directive to Protect Immigrant Communities

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The order expands access to city resources for affected families and requests records from ICE, including details on arrests Mayor...
News, Upbeat

USC Initiative Seeks Fire Recovery Stories from LA County Residents

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Two community listening sessions are planned: one on July 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at KCRW Headquarters in...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Move to Preserve Measure J Amid Charter Error

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Measure J mandates that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated, unrestricted funds be allocated to community investments like...

Photo: Pepperdine University
News, Upbeat

Pepperdine Announces 2025-2026 Arts Season with Diverse Lineup

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The lineup includes a mix of dance, music, theater, and art exhibitions across the Malibu campus Pepperdine University’s Lisa Smith...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Camp at School of Rock West LA Turns Kids Into Rockstars

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

To Sign Up Now, Go To Schoolofrock.com Summer Camp at School of Rock West LA Turns Kids Into Rockstars. To...

Photo: LA Louver
News, Upbeat

L.A. Louver Marks David Hockney’s 88th with Exhibit

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Hockney, a British artist born in 1937, gained fame with the British Pop Art movement and later became known for...

Photo: Office of Governor Newsom
Hard, News

California Seizes $476 Million in Illegal Cannabis

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The operation, described as UCETF’s largest to date, involved support from multiple state agencies The state confiscated $476 million worth...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

TONIGHT: Theatre Palisades Debuts Disney’s Descendants Musical

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

The plot centers on a struggle to choose between a wicked legacy or a path to goodness A stage adaptation...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Angelini Grill Opens Limited Run at Peninsula Beverly Hills

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

The menu includes tableside Dover Sole, lobster salad, and a signature pasta tasting A new culinary collaboration, Angelini Grill, launched...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR