(Video) Benefit Concert Supports Palisades Music School Lost in Wildfire

The Fundraising Event by Palisades Dolphin Strong–featuring a throng of celebrities such as actors Esai Morales and John Savage–included a silent auction and a setlists of rocking jams

Hard, News

What We Know So Far About the Santa Monica-Linked Explosion That Killed Three Deputies

July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025

The probe traces back to Thursday, when residents of an apartment complex on the 800 block of Bay Street in...

News, Real Estate

County Offers $58M in Parks Grants, Hosts Info Session Wednesday

July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025

The grants aim to enhance park equity, access, and environmental benefits, with awards ranging from $100,000 to $4 million The...
News, Real Estate

Palisades Real Estate Faces Shifting Market Trends Post-Fire

July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025

Marguleas, of Amalfi Estates, predicts a peak of 500 active land listings by mid-to-late 2026 if the current pace of...

News, Upbeat

Santa Monica College to Perform “Seussical (Theatre for Young Audiences)”

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025

The 75-minute family-friendly musical, set in the Jungle of Nool, follows Horton the elephant as he protects a speck of...

Hard, News

Congressman Secures $14.5M for Westside, San Fernando Valley Projects

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025

The initiatives address wildfire mitigation, public safety, housing, and community services Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) announced that a key...

Hard, News

California Sues Trump Administration Over High-Speed Rail Funding Cut

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025

Newsom described the move as a “heartless attack on the Central Valley,” threatening jobs and livelihoods Governor Gavin Newsom announced...
Hard, News

Venice Family Clinic Slams HHS Funding Restrictions as Assault on Immigrants

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025

HHS announced on July 10 that it would restrict access to programs like community health centers, Head Start, and other...

News, Upbeat

Former Hammer Museum Director Receives Getty Prize, Awards $500,000 to NPR

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025

Philbin’s tenure at the Hammer saw the launch of the Hammer Projects series and the Made in L.A. biennial, alongside...

Dining, News

Salt & Straw Celebrates Ice Cream Week with Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cone Through the Weekend

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025

The item launched nationwide, available with any ice cream flavor or as an exclusive sundae featuring Strawberry Honey Balsamic ice...
Hard, News

LAX Metro Transit Center Boosts K Line Ridership, Overall Metro Sees Slight Decline

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025

The station completes the K Line, allowing continuous service from Expo/Crenshaw Station to Redondo Beach and enhancing regional connectivity through...
Hard, News

City Launches Free RAMP Webinar for Small Businesses

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025

The online event aims to help small businesses tap into procurement opportunities across Southern California through the RAMP platform The...
Hard, News

Man Arrested in Brentwood for Impersonating Firefighter During Palisades Fire

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025

The suspect faces at least 28 criminal counts—including 23 felonies—spanning incidents from 2023 to May 2025 Federal and local law...
News, Upbeat

West Coast Premiere of ‘The Opposite of Love’ Opens at Hudson Backstage Theatre

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025

Produced by Neil Gooding Productions, behind shows like Back to the Future: The Musical, the play runs Thursdays through Saturdays at...

Hard, News

Study Highlights Economic Impact of Cap-and-Trade Extension in Los Angeles

July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025

Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders are pushing to reauthorize the program this year, citing its role in generating 287,000...
Hard, News

Controversial Rebuilding Authority Delayed by Sen. Allen

July 17, 2025

July 17, 2025

The pause follows concerns raised weeks ago when the proposal sought to create an agency run by political appointees to...

