(Video) Classic Cars and Hot Rods Showcased During Santa Monica Pier’s Locals Night

It Was The Last Locals Night of the Season
It Was The Last Locals Night of the Season. pic.twitter.com/mUo6hMJpPZ— Santa Monica Mirror (@SMMirror) May 21, 2025
It Was The Last Locals Night of the Season
It Was The Last Locals Night of the Season. pic.twitter.com/mUo6hMJpPZ— Santa Monica Mirror (@SMMirror) May 21, 2025
Shows will take place by the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk at Dudley Ave., facing the beach...
The aircraft will also support emergency services and security operations While Santa Monica will no longer serve as a competition...
The grants mark the first disbursement of funds from Proposition 4, a bond measure that provides millions for wildfire resilience...
The Villa will operate on a limited schedule of Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with access...
Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion When the curtain rises at...
Prizes will be awarded across a range of categories, including heaviest halibut, heaviest fish overall, and heaviest white seabass The...
The surge in activity is believed to be tied to the Palisades Fire, which burned significant areas of the Santa...
Santa Monica Police Say Planned After-Hours Sale Turned Violent Hollywood resident Karen Melikyan, 41, has been arrested and charged in...
City leaders plan to hold a community-wide meeting in the coming days to review survey results and outline next steps...
The season featured a strong 14-4 league record, finishing second in the Western division, and a 5-1 run in their...
Tesla Keeps California Roots with Santa Monica Service Center Renewal Despite relocating its corporate headquarters to Texas, Tesla has reaffirmed...
The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple Race Categories The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple...
Failure to comply could result in properties being declared a public nuisance Los Angeles County is requiring property owners who...
It is one of the earliest homes constructed in the Huntington Palisades and was prominently featured in a 1930 issue...
Built in 1975, the 14,025-square-foot structure sits on a 7,971-square-foot corner lot A 10-unit townhouse complex just steps from the...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
Junior Cookies has developed a loyal following in West Hollywood for its fresh, small-batch baked goods Junior Cookies, the West...Read more
Many teachers and parents hear this question daily when it comes to schooling: “When am I ever going to use...Read more