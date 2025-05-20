(Video) Classic Cars and Hot Rods Showcased During Santa Monica Pier’s Locals Night

Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography