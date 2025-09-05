(Video) Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park

For Tickets and More Info, Go to Pacpark.com
Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park.— Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) September 5, 2025
For Tickets and More Info, Go to https://t.co/EeP5ZuEnF3 pic.twitter.com/AV9XhBARv8
Both facilities offer comprehensive care to new and returning patients in the Palisades and Santa Monica communities Providence has relocated...
The season opener hinged on a standout performance from quarterback Jack Thomas, who threw for 410 yards and five touchdowns...
Pacific Palisades Mother Calls for DUI Law Reform, Builds a Foundation to Help Young People The tragic death of Loyola...
The center, led by Director Juliet Curry and advised by Bob Riddle, is part of the Picerne Family Foundation’s mission...
The celebration marks one of the first major events within the Third Street Promenade’s newly approved Entertainment Zone, which allows...
Paramedics assessed the hikers on-site, and both agreed to be airlifted from the trail The Los Angeles Fire Department airlifted...
When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers,...
The incident occurred at Palisades Park during a clash between pro-Gaza demonstrators and counter-protesters Santa Monica police are investigating a...
September 3, 2025 Nick Antonicello
RV Occupant Protests Her Removal by LAPD By Nick Antonicello A female RV dweller climbed to the roof of her...
The program would have offered up to $5,000 in rent or mortgage relief for qualifying low-income tenants, displaced wildfire survivors,...
DECON/STRUCT centers on themes of disassembly and reinvention, bringing together the distinct practices of Swing and Pharo to explore memory...
Detectives Gathering Evidence as Search for Suspect Continues Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured Sunday afternoon...
The listing specifies cash-to-new-loan financing and includes disclosures about coastal zone regulations and available building plans A rare double corner...
September 1, 2025 Staff Writer
Heritage olive trees and lush gardens surround a tumbled natural stone façade, accented by fire-rated Acre siding A stunning new...
September 1, 2025 Staff Writer
A preprint study found hexavalent chromium at an average of 13.7 nanograms per cubic meter in air samples taken in...
The free event will offer free groceries, school supplies, outfits, haircuts, medical screenings, and carnival rides The Los Angeles Dodgers...Read more
The survey, designed by the University of Southern California, reported a 17.5% drop—the largest two-year decrease on record The Los...Read more