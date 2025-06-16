(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com


in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube/IMDB
News

Second Doctor to Plead Guilty in Matthew Perry Ketamine Case, Faces Up to 40 Years

June 17, 2025

Read more
June 17, 2025

Doctor Admits to Illegally Supplying Ketamine to the Actor and His Assistant One of the physicians charged in connection with...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Multiple Injuries Reported in Windward Ave Collision: REPORT

June 17, 2025

Read more
June 17, 2025

Emergency crews closed the affected intersection to secure the area and began cleanup efforts A vehicle collision involving at least...

Photo: Pacific Palisades Community Council/Google Maps
Hard, News

This Palisades Territory is Now Vacant. Now It Needs a Representative on Palisades Council

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

Applications require a statement detailing years lived in Palisades, positions on community issues and optional biographical details The Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Office of Congressman Brian Mast
News, Upbeat

Florida Congressman to Visit American Legion Palisades for Relief Fundraiser

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

The event aims to support the post’s relief efforts, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the cause Congressman Brian Mast, a...

Photo: LA Metro
Hard, News

Metro Releases Draft Report for Sepulveda Transit Corridor Plan

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

Five proposed transit alternatives could connect the San Fernando Valley and the Westside, with service forecasted to begin between 2033...
News, Video

(Video Recap) “No Kings” Protest Comes to Downtown Santa Monica

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

Palisades Park was one of a dozen LA locations where protestors took to the streets on Saturday to challenge ICE...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
News, Upbeat

Army Corps Reaches Milestone in Completing in Palisades Debris Removal

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

As of June 15, the effort has cleared debris from an estimated 13,579 eligible parcels The U.S. Army Corps of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated Riviera Estate Hits Market for $25M

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light, with nearly every room opening to a private deck or patio...
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Santa Monica Hosts 33rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

The event, which draws over 2,000 attendees annually from Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, and beyond, was first funded by...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

SMPD Announces Safety Measures Ahead of Upcoming ‘No Kings’ Rally on Westside

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Enhanced patrols, rapid-response teams, and advanced technology for situational awareness are part of a detailed operational plan The Santa Monica...

Photo: Instagram (@save212trees)
News, Upbeat

Virtual Event to Explore Palisades’ Horticultural Heritage

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

The event will highlight how these trees continue to inspire community resilience and regrowth The Santa Monica Mosaic series will...
News, Upbeat

Chamber Music Palisades to Host Free Afternoon Concert This Weekend

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

The lineup also includes Poulenc’s “Mélancolie”, Stanford’s “Two Intermezzi”, and Joplin’s “Afternoon Cakewalk” Chamber Music Palisades will present a free...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mastro’s Malibu Reopens With Ocean Views, Signature Steaks, and Nearly Entire Staff Intact

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Iconic Oceanfront Steakhouse Returns With Its Beloved Butter Cake, Nightly Live Music, and Sunset Glamour After a five-month closure due...

Photo: Santa Monica Travel and Tourism
Dining, News

New Gourmet Store O&V CA Opens on Montana Avenue

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

The store, which celebrated its grand opening recently, specializes in a carefully curated selection of fresh, extra-virgin olive oils  A...

Photo: Spin PR
Dining, News

Third Annual Rosé on Rose Wine Fest Comes to Venice Beach This Weekend

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Rosé offerings priced between $8 and $10 per glass at various Rose Avenue establishments The third annual Rosé on Rose...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR