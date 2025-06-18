(Video) See Inside Voodoo Doughnuts’ New Venice Beach Shop

The Creative Portland Franchise Has Opened Up at Windward Circle

in News, Video
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025

For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/3PhU1J5wOj pic.twitter.com/1AWITi5NFw — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) June 19, 2025
News, Upbeat

Palisades Teacher Wins National Award, $5K for Supporting Students After Wildfire

June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025

A student athlete nominated him for the award, praising his ability to connect classroom lessons to real-world challenges Dave Suarez,...
News

Real Estate Agent Charged with Price Gouging After Palisades Fire

June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025

The charges stem from violations of California’s price gouging law, which caps price increases at 10% during a declared state...
News, Upbeat

What to Expect at This Weekend’s ‘Venice Summer Fest’ in Mar Vista

June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025

Attendees Can Expect More Than Two Dozen Bands, a Classic Car Show, Food Trucks, Vendors and More The Venice Summer...
News, Upbeat

Palisades, Pasadena Teens Raise Over $55K for Fire Relief with National Initiative

June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025

The initiative, now supported by a team of five and over 1,100 volunteer hours, has partnered with 18 nonprofits to...

Photo: Mario E. Rodriguez
News, Upbeat

July 4th Celebration to Take Place in Palisades for 78th Annual Event

June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025

The event aims to unite residents in a show of resilience and community spirit The Pacific Palisades community, undeterred by...

Photo: YouTube/IMDB
News

Second Doctor to Plead Guilty in Matthew Perry Ketamine Case, Faces Up to 40 Years

June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025

Doctor Admits to Illegally Supplying Ketamine to the Actor and His Assistant One of the physicians charged in connection with...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Multiple Injuries Reported in Windward Ave Collision: REPORT

June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025

Emergency crews closed the affected intersection to secure the area and began cleanup efforts A vehicle collision involving at least...

Photo: Pacific Palisades Community Council/Google Maps
Hard, News

This Palisades Territory is Now Vacant. Now It Needs a Representative on Palisades Council

June 16, 2025

June 16, 2025

Applications require a statement detailing years lived in Palisades, positions on community issues and optional biographical details The Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Office of Congressman Brian Mast
News, Upbeat

Florida Congressman to Visit American Legion Palisades for Relief Fundraiser

June 16, 2025

June 16, 2025

The event aims to support the post’s relief efforts, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the cause Congressman Brian Mast, a...

Photo: LA Metro
Hard, News

Metro Releases Draft Report for Sepulveda Transit Corridor Plan

June 16, 2025

June 16, 2025

Five proposed transit alternatives could connect the San Fernando Valley and the Westside, with service forecasted to begin between 2033...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

June 16, 2025

June 16, 2025

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com For More Information, Go to https://t.co/kip9luQwxX pic.twitter.com/sTuVgfiGkj — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) June 16, 2025
News, Video

(Video Recap) “No Kings” Protest Comes to Downtown Santa Monica

June 15, 2025

June 15, 2025

Palisades Park was one of a dozen LA locations where protestors took to the streets on Saturday to challenge ICE...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
News, Upbeat

Army Corps Reaches Milestone in Completing in Palisades Debris Removal

June 15, 2025

June 15, 2025

As of June 15, the effort has cleared debris from an estimated 13,579 eligible parcels The U.S. Army Corps of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated Riviera Estate Hits Market for $25M

June 15, 2025

June 15, 2025

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light, with nearly every room opening to a private deck or patio...

