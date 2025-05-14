(Video) Squirrels Overrun Palisades Park, Officials Warn Against Feeding

Environmental Concerns are Raised as the Brown Rodents Cover the Lawn
Environmental Concerns are Raised as the Brown Rodents Cover the Lawn. pic.twitter.com/cL6KyxbLxL— Santa Monica Mirror (@SMMirror) May 15, 2025
Environmental Concerns are Raised as the Brown Rodents Cover the Lawn
Environmental Concerns are Raised as the Brown Rodents Cover the Lawn. pic.twitter.com/cL6KyxbLxL— Santa Monica Mirror (@SMMirror) May 15, 2025
The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
Driving along Santa Monica Blvd., you may have seen a playful billboard featuring two rugged men with impressively big beards,...
Set in 1880s London, the play follows a husband and wife caught in a chilling battle over truth and reality...
The 1.04-acre property, once home to a 75-unit apartment complex built in 1972, was cleared earlier this year A prime...
New “Entertainment Zone” Will Allow Alcohol Consumption in Public Spaces If you have ever wished to have a cocktail or...
This apprehension comes amid heightened ICE activity in Southern California, where federal agents have targeted major cities including Los Angeles...
Organizers described the fest as “more than an event — it’s a community celebration that reflects the creativity, heart, and...
Firefighters and Wildfire Victims Have Free Admission to a Special May 16 Performance. For More Info, Go To Pacificresidenttheatre.org Firefighters...
New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...
The Jungwirths, who moved to Pacific Palisades last June with their three-year-old daughter, purchased a FAIR Plan policy after struggling...
Booths will feature curated and vintage goods, fire safety demonstrations, fireproofing vendors, fire trucks, live music, a kid zone, and...
Proposals for the Bergamot Station Arts Center must prioritize maximizing affordable housing units while also considering potential artist housing and...
Race organizers promise a festive finish line atmosphere, complete with live DJs, a beer garden, a vendor expo, and giveaways...
The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic & 17th in Santa Monica. ...
The request comes amid growing community concerns following the reopening of the bike path from West Channel North to Malibu...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
Junior Cookies has developed a loyal following in West Hollywood for its fresh, small-batch baked goods Junior Cookies, the West...Read more
Many teachers and parents hear this question daily when it comes to schooling: “When am I ever going to use...Read more