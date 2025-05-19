(Video) Venice Beach Holds Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K on Boardwalk

The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple Race Categories
Tesla Keeps California Roots with Santa Monica Service Center Renewal Despite relocating its corporate headquarters to Texas, Tesla has reaffirmed...
Failure to comply could result in properties being declared a public nuisance Los Angeles County is requiring property owners who...
It is one of the earliest homes constructed in the Huntington Palisades and was prominently featured in a 1930 issue...
Built in 1975, the 14,025-square-foot structure sits on a 7,971-square-foot corner lot A 10-unit townhouse complex just steps from the...
May 16, 2025 Staff Writer
Heats will take place across both the Main and Secondary Banks of the Venice Fishing Pier The Northside Pier Fest...
The exhibit features a wide spectrum of visual art that emerged from a period defined by social upheaval, personal introspection,...
The performance will feature solo and group acts ranging from vocal and instrumental music to dance In the wake of...
Topics will include real estate development, insurance navigation, permitting, legal compliance, and financial planning Residents of Malibu and Pacific Palisades...
The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
Driving along Santa Monica Blvd., you may have seen a playful billboard featuring two rugged men with impressively big beards,...
Set in 1880s London, the play follows a husband and wife caught in a chilling battle over truth and reality...
Environmental Concerns are Raised as the Brown Rodents Cover the Lawn Environmental Concerns are Raised as the Brown Rodents Cover...
The 1.04-acre property, once home to a 75-unit apartment complex built in 1972, was cleared earlier this year A prime...
New “Entertainment Zone” Will Allow Alcohol Consumption in Public Spaces If you have ever wished to have a cocktail or...
This apprehension comes amid heightened ICE activity in Southern California, where federal agents have targeted major cities including Los Angeles...
