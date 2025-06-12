Virtual Event to Explore Palisades’ Horticultural Heritage

The event will highlight how these trees continue to inspire community resilience and regrowth

The Santa Monica Mosaic series will present a virtual event, “A Cultural Landscape: The Treasured Trees of Pacific Palisades,” on Sunday, July 27, from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. via Zoom.

The program will explore the horticultural heritage of Pacific Palisades, shaped by its Methodist founders and visionaries like Abbot Kinney and Will Rogers. Their efforts introduced global tree species to complement native oaks and sycamores, defining the area’s suburban forest.

Despite a wildfire that damaged approximately 4,400 public trees and thousands more on private land, dedicated rescue and rehabilitation efforts have preserved much of this landscape. The event will highlight how these trees continue to inspire community resilience and regrowth.

For more information or to register for the free Zoom event, visit the Santa Monica Mosaic website.