Virtual Town Hall to Discuss Proposed Resilient Rebuilding Authority

Photo: Getty

The agency, to be run by political appointees, would manage permitting, development, zoning, and funding, modeled after post-disaster recoveries

Los Angeles County residents are invited to a virtual town hall on Wednesday, July 9, at 6 p.m. PDT to learn about a proposed “Resilient Rebuilding Authority” aimed at overseeing recovery from the January wildfires. 

The Zoom webinar, accessible at https://bos-lacounty-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B8KLel9SR7inrHjcWoltgw#/registration will feature Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Sen. Ben Allen, and experts from the Blue Ribbon Commission.

The proposal, advancing as Senate Bill 549, seeks to streamline rebuilding efforts after the wildfires damaged or destroyed over 16,000 structures, including in the Palisades area. Introduced by Horvath and the Board of Supervisors last week, the motion explores legal pathways to establish the authority, following a Blue Ribbon Commission recommendation. 

The agency, to be run by political appointees, would manage permitting, development, zoning, and funding, modeled after post-disaster recoveries like Hurricane Katrina.

SB 549, amended on June 23 and open to further changes until July 7, allows voluntary county partnerships and includes community engagement provisions. The authority could issue funds, coordinate reconstruction, purchase land for resale, and promote resilient building standards to enhance insurability. Despite the county’s rapid debris removal—clearing nearly 70% of lots with federal and state aid—and one-stop permit centers averaging 25-day processing times, challenges like infrastructure financing and workforce shortages persist.

Councilwoman Traci Park of CD11 has raised concerns, noting the commission consulted only a few Palisades residents. “This could sideline your voice and mine on critical neighborhood decisions,” Park warned, advocating for transparency and local input. Horvath’s motion directs County Counsel to report within seven days on legal feasibility and required state approvals.

