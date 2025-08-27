Vittorio’s Pizza Relocating to Canyon Square After Palisades Wildfire

The fire reduced the restaurant to ashes, erasing 40 years of memories and leaving 16 families without their primary income source

Beloved Italian restaurant Vittorio’s Pizza, a community staple since 1984, is set to reopen at a new location in Canyon Square this August following its destruction in the Palisades wildfire on January 7.

The new site at 169 W. Channel Rd. will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., except Tuesdays, offering the same authentic flavors that defined the original eatery.

Founded by Mercedes Pellegrini, who began by selling baked goods from her car in 1988 before buying into Vittorio’s in 1989, the restaurant was a family-run operation with daughters Vanessa and Sabrina and a loyal team of long-term employees. The blaze, which struck within 24 hours, devastated the business and the community it served.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised $48,423 toward a $50,000 goal, with donations from supporters helping to cover unexpected costs.

The Pellegrini family and staff are now focused on rebuilding, with the new Canyon Square location aimed at restoring the restaurant as a beacon of joy and togetherness.