Volunteer Event to Restore Hillside and Clear Debris in Palisades

Organized by local nonprofit Palisades Beautiful, the event will take place near the intersection of Marquez Avenue and Bollinger Drive

Volunteers are invited to join a community cleanup effort on Saturday, June 7, aimed at clearing debris and restoring a fire-damaged hillside along Marquez Avenue in Pacific Palisades.

Organized by local nonprofit Palisades Beautiful, the event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. near the intersection of Marquez Avenue and Bollinger Drive, across from Ronny’s Market. The cleanup will focus on removing trash, burned vegetation, and fallen palm fronds from the parkway hillside, which was recently scorched in a local fire.

Organizers say the event is open to all ages and free to attend. Gloves, trash grabbers, and bags will be provided, though participants are encouraged to wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, and bring water. In addition to removing debris, the group plans to plant small native species to help stabilize the area and support ecological recovery.

The event was scheduled in the afternoon to avoid overlapping with the “Venice Welcomes The Palisades” gathering happening earlier in the day.

Palisades Beautiful, which hosts ongoing beautification efforts throughout the neighborhood, encourages donations to support its work. 

More information is available on the group’s website.

